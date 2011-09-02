Wetsuits, Bikinis and Beaches: We Meet Roxy’s Pro Surf Team

Monyca Byrne Wickey, whos been surfing since she was 4, is the newest addition to the Roxy roster. Shes represented her home state, Hawaii, at the Quiksilver World Junior Pro and competed in the NSSA finals.

So you just joined the Pro Surf Team?

Yes, its been about only a couple of weeks since Ive been with them so its pretty exciting. ?

Where are you from? Im from Maui.

Did you grow up wanting to surf?

Yeah, totally. I grew up by the beach and all I did every day after school is get dropped off at the beach and go surf, go boogey board, go swim, whatever. So, Ive always grown up there and thats where Ive always wanted to end up.

Are you excited for the competition this weekend?

Yes, I am excited! Ive never been to the beach in New York. Ive been to New York a few times but Ive never been to the beach, so Im just excited to see it first off.

What do you normally wear when you surf?

Well usually Im surfing in warm water so I just do like a bikini bottom and a bikini top.

What will you be wearing this weekend?

This weekend I have a full suit. Its got sleeves and legs and the whole thing. Its actually Kassias design. Its really cool, its black and grey and white [with] different kinds of cuts and stripes along it. Its really cool.