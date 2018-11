Wetsuits, Bikinis and Beaches: We Meet Roxy’s Pro Surf Team

Monyca Byrne Wickey, who’s been surfing since she was 4, is the newest addition to the Roxy roster. She’s represented her home state, Hawaii, at the Quiksilver World Junior Pro and competed in the NSSA finals.

So you just joined the Pro Surf Team?

Yes, it’s been about only a couple of weeks since I’ve been with them so it’s pretty exciting. ?

Where are you from? I’m from Maui.

Did you grow up wanting to surf?

Yeah, totally. I grew up by the beach and all I did every day after school is get dropped off at the beach and go surf, go boogey board, go swim, whatever. So, I’ve always grown up there and that’s where I’ve always wanted to end up.

Are you excited for the competition this weekend?

Yes, I am excited! I’ve never been to the beach in New York. I’ve been to New York a few times but I’ve never been to the beach, so I’m just excited to see it first off.

What do you normally wear when you surf?

Well usually I’m surfing in warm water so I just do like a bikini bottom and a bikini top.

What will you be wearing this weekend?

This weekend I have a full suit. It’s got sleeves and legs and the whole thing. It’s actually Kassia’s design. It’s really cool, it’s black and grey and white [with] different kinds of cuts and stripes along it. It’s really cool.