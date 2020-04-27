‘Westworld’ Season 4 Will Have Even More ‘Twists & Turns’ Than Before

It’s been four years since we met Dolores, Maeve, Bernard and other Westworld hosts in the HBO series’ first season. Now, with season 4 confirmed, we’re that much closer to learning every secret about the Delos parks. While information around the Westworld season 4 release date, cast, news and spoilers haven’t been announced by HBO, there are some clues around the sci-fi show’s next season that we can obsess over until Westworld return to our TV screens.

Westworld, which premiered in 2016 and is created by Lisa Joy and Christopher Nolan, centers on a Wild, Wild West-themed park amusement park, called Westworld, where customers can hunt human-like androids (known as hosts) for fun. But what started as a TV sequel to the 1976 film Futureworld has become its own beast. At the end of season 2, Dolores Abernathy, the oldest host at Westworld, starts a revolution with the hosts that results in the massacre of dozens of human employees and guests at the park. Season 3, which was the first Westworld season to explore the real world, followed Dolores on her mission to destroy Rehoboam, an artificial intelligence that, more or less, controls humanity and its future.

But what happens next? Ahead, we break down what we know so far about Westworld season 4.

When’s the release date?

No release date for Westworld season 4 has been announced yet, but The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the HBO series was renewed for another season in April 2020. It also isn’t clear how many episodes season 4 will have after season 3’s shortened season with eight episodes. (Season 1 and season 2 had 10 episodes each.)

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Who’s in the cast?

It hasn’t been confirmed who will return to Westworld from the main cast, but it’s expected that fan favorites Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Ed Harris (William) will all make their way back to the series. What’s unclear is if season 3 newcomers, Aaron Paul (Caleb) and Vincent Cassel (Seraf), will star in the upcoming season based on their fates in the season 3 finale.

What’s season 4 about?

Season 3 was the first Westworld season to be set in the outside world, so it’s expected that season 4 will explore more of the universe away from the park. Most of season 3 takes place in neo-Los Angeles in 2058. Perhaps season 4 will expand from that and explore other areas of the world in the future, especially after Rehoboam leaked the fates of the population’s future.

