How to Pull Off Fall’s Western-Inspired Shoe Trend

If there’s one kind of footwear that is an absolute must for the changing seasons, it’s got to be the everyday leather boot. While we still love the funky colors and accoutrements of fancy fall footwear, the styles that actually prove to be our most trusted standbys are the practical silhouettes—chic iterations on the brown cowboy boot—that tend to work on so many levels.
But trust, our most coveted styles are nothing of the Wild Wild West sort. Don’t believe us? Click on ahead for the most charming Chelsea booties, heeled desert boots, toasty mid-calf stackers, and more from DSW that prove that the western-inspired trend can work for these modern streets. Here’s to your new favorite taupe, latte, camel, and clay-hued footwear.
Edge up a summer dress with cowboy booties and a tough moto.
Chinese Laundry Katherine Western Bootie, $69.95; at DSW
Cropped frayed jeans + ankle booties = street style success.
Jessica Simpson Kymber Bootie, $69.95; at DSW
Not your everyday prairie girl.
Lucky Brand Belvva Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
Franco Sarto Orena Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
Summer on top, fall on bottom.
Crown Vintage Lachlan Chelsea Boot, $69.95; at DSW
Tahari Johnny Bootie, $119.95; at DSW
Keep your boots high, your dress hem even higher.
Franco Sarto Elnora Over The Knee Boot, $149.95; at DSW
Marc Fisher Kadey Bootie, $79.95; at DSW
Indigo Rd. Amanza Bootie, $44.95; at DSW
Boots that are actually made for walking.
Aldo Abiralle Bootie, $79.95; at DSW
Lucky Brand Brolley Bootie, $89.95; at DSW
A muted, but not understated, color scheme.
Franco Sarto Kingston Bootie, $69.95; at DSW
