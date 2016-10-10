How to Pull Off Fall’s Western-Inspired Shoe Trend

If there’s one kind of footwear that is an absolute must for the changing seasons, it’s got to be the everyday leather boot. While we still love the funky colors and accoutrements of fancy fall footwear, the styles that actually prove to be our most trusted standbys are the practical silhouettes—chic iterations on the brown cowboy boot—that tend to work on so many levels.

But trust, our most coveted styles are nothing of the Wild Wild West sort. Don’t believe us? Click on ahead for the most charming Chelsea booties, heeled desert boots, toasty mid-calf stackers, and more from DSW that prove that the western-inspired trend can work for these modern streets. Here’s to your new favorite taupe, latte, camel, and clay-hued footwear.