50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

Howdy, partner! Get ready to embrace your inner cowgirl this fall because the Western-inspired trend is bigger than ever. We’ve been seeing everything from big belts and updated cowboy boots to bandana prints. To help you jump on the Western bandwagon—er, horse?—we dug up dozens of chic, inspirational looks to copy and shopping finds to snag now.

The best way to incorporate the Western trend with your current wardrobe is by adding a few pieces here or there for a nice accent. Loop a large belt over a floral maxi dress; trade your rounded-toe booties for a pointed-toe modified cowboy boot, or wrap a bandana around your neck or wrist. This trend is fabulously easy to mix with whatever you already have in your closet.

Click through and shop our favorite Western-inspired pieces now.