StyleCaster
Share

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

by
STYLECASTER | Western Inspired Style | Fall Shopping
50 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Howdy, partner! Get ready to embrace your inner cowgirl this fall because the Western-inspired trend is bigger than ever. We’ve been seeing everything from big belts and updated cowboy boots to bandana prints. To help you jump on the Western bandwagon—er, horse?—we dug up dozens of chic, inspirational looks to copy and shopping finds to snag now.

MORE: These Colors Are the New Millennial Pink

The best way to incorporate the Western trend with your current wardrobe is by adding a few pieces here or there for a nice accent. Loop a large belt over a floral maxi dress; trade your rounded-toe booties for a pointed-toe modified cowboy boot, or wrap a bandana around your neck or wrist. This trend is fabulously easy to mix with whatever you already have in your closet.

Click through and shop our favorite Western-inspired pieces now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Cowgirl It-Girls
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Cowgirl Up

Brixton Amarillo Hat, $78; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Horse Printed Blouse

Horse Print Western Blouse, $295; at Coach

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Rodeo Queen Jeans

Adam Selman Rodeo Jeans, $425; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Red Hot Boots

Ganni boots, $526; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
You're (not) a Square

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $40 (was $100); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Little Velvet Number

B-Low The Belt, $163; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Bandana Dress

Nanette Lepore Bandana Dress, $159; at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Bolo Tie

Getty Up Bolo Tie, $12.99 (was $15); at Charming Charlie

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Urban Cowgirl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Cowgirl Mule

Anna Sui x Maddiee Mules, $99.50; at Macy's

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Wrap Maxi Dress

Wrap Maxi Dress, $22 (was $46); at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Piped Silk Shirt

Frame Piped Silk Shirt, $349; at My Thersea

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
You're a Star

Stella McCartney star-print jeans, $495 ; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Your Not-So-Average Bandana

Dannijo Bandana, $195; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Little House on the Prairie

Prairie Check Western Blouse blouse, $350; at Coach

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Office-Chic Cowgirl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Retro Tee

Wrangler Retro Tee, $40; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Blushin'

Rock Western Belt, $38; at Free People

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Bandana Blazer

Manoush Blazer, $885; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Showstopper

Saint Laurent boots, $598 (was $1,195); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Bling Bling

M&F Western Rhinestone Belt, $85; at Zappos

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Reclaimed Vintage Levis

Reclaimed Vintage Jeans with Western Patches, $103; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Rodeo (Street Style) Queen
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Fringe Skinny Jeans

Levi's Limited 721 Fringe-Trim Skinny Ankle Jeans, $69.99 (was $94.50); at Macy's

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Vintage Jewels

Western shirt, $30 (was $70); at River Island

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Giddy Up

Stella McCartney Horse Printed Scarf, $205 (was $410); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Flower Girl

Amen boots, $736 (was $981); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Pretty in Paisley

Paisley Printed Maxi Dress, $26 (was $42); at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Cowboy Hats & Frills
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Tie It Up

Dannijo Bandana Necklace, $78 (was $195); at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Check Please

Marques’Almeida’s gingham shirt, $150 (was $250); at Matches Fashion

 

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Fringe Pearl Earrings

Earrings, $48; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Horsin' Around

Stella McCartney Horse Sweater, $346 ( was $691); at By Symphony

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Little Red Star Dress

Mini Star Tea Dress, $32 (was $40); at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Fringed

Apiece Apart fringed jacket, $150 (was $300); at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Perfect Cowgirl Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Mini Cowboy Crossbody

M&F Western Crossbody, $65; at Zappos

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Trendy Cowgirl

Clyde cowboy hat, $326; at Need Supply

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Oversized Paisley Scarf

Steve Madden Scarf, $16.97 (was $44); at Nordstrom Rack

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Belted Up
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Updated Western Shirt

Anna Sui x INC shirt, $169.50; at Macy's

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Bandana Top

Red Valentino Bandana Top, $395; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Bandana Skirt

Red Valentino Bandana Top, $750; at Moda Operandi

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Fringe Jacket

Fringe Jacket, $121 (was $172); at Show Me Your MuMu

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Little White Bandana

Madewell Bandana, $12.50; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Double Buckle Western Belt

B-Low The Belt, $240; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Cactus Print

Wrangler cactus shirt, $44; at Zappos

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Arrowhead Bolo Tie

Finn bolo tie, $997.50 (was $1,995); at Ylang 23

STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
The Bandana Coat

Red Valentino Coat, $1,350; at Moda Operandi 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

7 Scalp Exfoliators That Can Transform Your Hair

7 Scalp Exfoliators That Can Transform Your Hair
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share