31 Genuinely Chic Ways to Shop Fall’s Western Boots Trend

My relationship with cowboy boots is nothing short of complicated. Having grown up in Nashville, the country music capital of the world, cowboy boots summon mental images of honky-tonking (country karaoke), tourism and a specific brand of bachelorette party. Often paired with sundresses, denim mini skirts or boot-cut jeans, cowboy boots have never skewed particularly fashionable—at least, not in the recesses of my mind.
But here we are. In 2018. And cowboy boots are officially en vogue.
Sometime this year, Western clothing became the thing. Fringe-covered button-downs pervaded retailers. So did belts with huge buckles. And jackets fit for cowboys. Hemlines were frayed, pockets grew increasingly angular, and anything that could get embroidered or embellished did. Of course, the most obvious manifestation of this trend (at least, to my Tennessee-born-and-raised heart) was a widespread acceptance of cowboy boots—occasionally called Western boots to fit the sartorial theme.
Western fashion—boots and all—took 2018’s affinity for maximalism and made it edgier, in a rustic kind of way. You know your leather jacket looks cooler covered in studs and fringe—just like you know those clunky Western boots you slipped your feet into can offer some much-needed weight to even the most delicate of outfits.
There’s no denying it: Cowboy boots have gotten the fashion treatment—100 times over. And I’m still not sure how I feel about it.
But even given my dissonance, I have to admit: It’s pretty damn cool to see a once-symbol of country roots become transformed into a full-blown fashion must-have. Watching the classic cowboy boot silhouette get reiterated in myriad creative and colorful forms has been incredibly fascinating—enough to make me consider buying a pair (something I’d always sworn I’d never do).
I’m still not completely sold, so instead of shopping shopping, I settled for a little window shopping. And in the process, I gathered 31 of the most eye-catching pairs of “Western boots” around. Rest assured, these high-heeled, metallic and color-blocked beauties are far from what you’d find on the streets of downtown Nashville, but they’re fun to look at, just the same.
Palo Alto Western Boot
The easiest way to take an outfit from unassuming to edgy.
Palo Alto Western boot, $248 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Fendi Croc-Effect Leather Boot
Yellow snakeskin with a wooden wedge heel? Unconventional, but undeniably cute.
Fendi croc-effect leather boot, $1,190 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Tibi Felix Boots
Photo:
Shopbop.
Golden Goose Crosby Leather
Hot pink ankle boots with rustic details? We're sold.
Golden Goose Crosby leather ankle boots, $890 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Off-White For Walking Knee Boots
Off-white wants you to let everyone you pass know your boots are, quite literally, made for walking.
Off-White For Walking knee boots, $2,290 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Toga Pulla Studded Western Boots
Sheer subtle perfection.
Toga Pulla studded Western boots, $565 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
AXE Pointed Western Boots
For what it's worth, these also come in black and silver.
AXE pointed Western boots, $170 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Tibi Dylan Boots
The edgy AF accessory your favorite black-on-black ensemble is missing.
Tibi Dylan boots, $750 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Kalda Lou Boots
Shiny boots befitting any country star. (Or, you know, you.)
Kalda Lou boots, $535 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Ganni Callie Croc-Effect Ankle Boots
Understated enough to wear with everything you already own.
Ganni Callie croc-effect ankle boots, $475 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Understated Biker Boot
Your favorite floral maxi dress could use a little rustic-rock, don't you think?
Understated biker boot, $290 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Tibi Dylan Boots
Surprisingly sleek. Undeniably stylish.
Tibi Dylan boots, $695 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Zimmermann Snake-Effect Ankle Boot
Juxtapose these with your favorite printed pieces, and you'll be maximizing in no time.
Zimmermann snake-effect ankle boot, $900 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Maison Margiela Cowboy Boots
Because metallic pieces deserve a home in your wardrobe year-round.
Maison Margiela cowboy boots, $1,195 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Reach for the Stars Ankle Boot
Because animal prints, stars and watercolor dye jobs shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.
Reach for the Stars ankle boot, $458 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Schutz Two-Tone Western Boots
Sleek solid white juxtaposed with textured black snakeskin. We can't resist—can you?
Schutz two-tone Western boots, $300 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Isabel Marant Lamsy Western Boot
Basically a standard cowboy boot, rendered a little sleeker.
Isabel Marant Lamsy Western boot, $1,350 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Toga Pulla AJ006 Boots
These dark, matte beauties are incredibly October-appropriate.
Toga Pulla AJ006 boots, $690 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Leather Heeled Ankle Boots
Nod to the cowboy boot trend without going all in.
Leather heeled ankle boots, $169 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Laurence Dacade Belen Embroidered Western Boots
OK, these are just too dainty and cute to pass up.
Laurence Dacade Belen embroidered Western boots, $450 at Bergdorf Goodman
Photo:
Bergdorf Goodman.
Toga Pulla Buckled Cowboy Boots
Pretty sure these would go with anything. A peasant dress, black jeans—anything.
Toga Pulla buckled cowboy boots, $288 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Sonora Colorblock Cowboy Boots
Because boots that are a little pink are a lot more fun.
Sonora colorblock cowboy boots, $419 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Laurence Dacade Pete Booties
Go-go dancer meets cowgirl meets your closet.
Laurence Dacade Pete booties, $574 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Open Weave Ankle Boots
Woven for optimal breathability—and stylishness.
Open weave ankle boots, $169 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Golden Goose Distressed-Leather Ankle Boots
These could skew super rustic or super contemporary, depending on what you're going for.
Golden Goose distressed-leather ankle boots, $917 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Frye Sacha Chelsea Booties
Simple and incredibly sophisticated.
Frye Sacha Chelsea booties, $298 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Golden Goose Kidman Cowboy Boot
We ombré our hair—why not ombré our boots, too?
Golden Goose Kidman cowboy boot, $1,080 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Casadei Blade Cowboy Boots
Why shouldn't hot pink cow spot stilettos be on the menu?
Casadei blade cowboy boots, $1,150 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Helmut Lang Tall Cowboy Boots
Wear white after Labor Day in the most on-trend way possible.
Helmut Lang tall cowboy boots, $895 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Embroidered Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
Statement-making shoes that pay homage to the trend—without going overboard.
Embroidered leather cowboy ankle boots, $169 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
MCQ Alexander McQueen Tammy Boots
In case you're a traditionalist who prefers just a touch of contemporary.
MCQ Alexander McQueen Tammy boots, $695 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.