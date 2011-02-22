The West Is Dead: Brand We Want Our Boyfriends To Wear

Last week when I was in Las Vegas at PROJECT, it was pretty easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of emerging talent in one space-despite how sprawling the show space was. One of my favorite sections to browse was the Workroom, an exclusive area where progressive, burgeoning contemporary brands displayed their collections. This intimate community within PROJECT only showcases directional goods of the highest quality, and one of the labels that really caught my eye is a new menswear brand called The West Is Dead.

The label was started in Montana by two friends with no background in design-Kaelen McCrane and Will Cheng-who share a common appreciation for American craftsmanship, vintage clothing and attention to detail. In short, the line is a fashion-forward, tailored take on classic Western workwear, and if it were up to us, The West Is Dead would be a mandatory uniform for men across the country.

Watch our exclusive video with the boys behind the brand to hear about their adventures living in a broken down bus and horse stall, an 8,000 mile road trip, and their philanthropic efforts to save the bison population and preserve the wild west.

Video by Evan Lane