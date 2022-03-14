This Luxe Home Brand on Amazon Is Low-Key the Ultimate West Elm Dupe—& It’ll Save You Thousands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I recently moved back to NYC after leaving for two years during the pandemic, and I’ve been channeling my inner Marie Kondo and Bobby Berk over the last couple of months making a standard cookie-cutter NYC apartment feel like me. I sold most of my bulky pieces of furniture before hauling my precious cargo in one of those nifty U-Haul boxes across the country (10/10 would recommend instead of hiring a traditional moving company), so I essentially had a blank canvas for my apartment’s setup. But as a shopping editor, this was a thrilling new adventure to go on. And during the process, I discovered the ultimate West Elm dupe home decor brand. And get this—it’s on Amazon so it’ll save you thousands.

Let me introduce you to harmati, a contemporary home line available on Amazon that looks just as expensive and luxe as West Elm but for a fraction of the cost. You can shop core home items like a gorgeous floor-length mirror perfect for snapping a fire OOTD, a chic sherpa storage bench (a must for a cramped NYC studio), and a stunning coffee table complete with a fun rattan shelf and gold accents. Basically, the brand will make your Pinterest board come to life without the scary price tag.

harmati was kind enough to let me take the three items above for a road test in my own apartment (see how I styled some of the pieces above and below!), and let’s just say the compliments have been rolling in when I’ve had friends over. All of the items I have are $230 and under—these prices are so affordable, I couldn’t help but wonder if I was being punk’d. But alas, I wasn’t dreaming—this West Elm-alternative brand is the real deal.

Ahead, check out my honest thoughts on a few of harmati’s chic furniture options—these West Elm lookalike pieces will make you do a double-take.

harmati Velvet Storage Bench for Bedroom

Double-duty furniture is essential in a tiny NYC apartment, but it’s not always the cutest. This genius bench ticks both boxes to maximize space. I use mine to store excess linens that don’t fit in my dresser drawer and other random things I can’t find a home for. Plus, it’s the perfect perch to sit while putting on shoes or for extra seating when I have friends over.

harmati Full Length Wall Mirror

No apartment is complete without a larger-than-life mirror to check out your ‘fit before you head out the door. As an added bonus, a floor-length mirror can make your not-so-roomy space feel bigger. I’ll take all the additional square feet (even if it’s an illusion) I can get. I love the rounded top, which makes it feel softer than a standard rectangular mirror.

harmati Coffee Table for Living Room

I’m currently on the rattan bandwagon and never getting off. I bought a rattan-accented TV console at Urban Outfitters and wanted my coffee table to coordinate with it, and this harmati coffee table was a match made in home-decor heaven. The black contrast is insanely cool (and it looks like it should cost way more than it does). You’ll want to snag the matching side table too, which also comes in a fun teal color.