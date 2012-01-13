Wes Bentley Dishes On His Favorite ‘Hunger Games’ Co-Star

The tall, dark, and handsome Wes Bentley has been on our radar since his role as the brooding filmmaker who was a little too fascinated with a paper bag in 1999’s Oscar winner American Beauty. Since then, he’s had his share of issues, but finally has conquered his substance abuse problems and is now sober and fitter than ever.

Oh, and did I mention he’s about to hit his career peak, with a lead role in the hotly anticipated Hunger Games series? The actor chatted up Details, as they guzzled all of the gossip from the high profile set.

Wes told them that he found an unlikely BFF in co-star Lenny Kravitz. “Lenny Kravitz and I really clicked,” he said. “We’d talk about acting and music, about his life in the Bahamas, hurricanes. Also how much we love — and really miss — eating burgers. He was getting ready for a tour, so he couldn’t, and I’ve been cutting back ever since I got sober.”

As tragic as it is that these dudes aren’t chowing down on ground beef on the regular (I feel their pain), I always love hearing when a cast becomes super close. It always makes for a way more believable film. That said, my Hunger Games fever has reached an all-time high thanks to this article. 70 days, people!