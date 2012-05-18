We Love These Wes Anderson Inspired Fashion Films From Need Supply Co.!

Fact: Filmmaker Wes Anderson has a unique style that’s all his own. As the man behind fictional style icons like Rushmore‘s Max Fischer (played by Jason Schwartzman), The Royal Tenenbaums’ Margot Tenenbaum (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou‘s Steve Zissou (played by Bill Murray), it’s a bit surprisingly that we have yet to see his first foray into the world of fashion films.

Thankfully, the folks over at Need Supply Co. (a boutique and contemporary e-commerce site from Richmond, Virginia) have decided to take a crack at what a Wes Anderson-directed fashion film might actually look like. In honor of their Spring/Summer 2012 fashion offering, they filmed two separate fashion flicks that are giving us major Tenenbaum-Rushmore-Zissou vibes.

Directed by Duy Nguyen at The University of Richmond, and set to classic rock soundtracks that are such a Wes Anderson signature move, the two films do an excellent job paying homage (for example, take note of the main characters Bes and Les Ganderson) to the quirky director.

[via Portable.tv]