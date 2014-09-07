We’re Obsessed With Kate Mara’s $110 Topshop Dress

Kate Mara and her longtime boyfriend Max Minghella recently split, but at least she’s not letting the breakup impede her style. The “House of Cards” actress was snapped while strolling with a friend in New York wearing a seriously cute Topshop dress.

The dress—army green with flowers and modest side cutouts—is brand-new (full disclosure: We may or may not have tried it on while browsing at Topshop recently!) and it’s clocks in at a relatively affordable $110.

If you think you can’t wear a floral minidress into fall, think again: This number will look cool as hell with a pair of ankle boots and a leather moto jacket. It’ll even work in winter with a pair of black opaque tights and a slim black turtleneck layered underneath.

Floral Overlay Dress, $110; at Topshop