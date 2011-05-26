We’re Gagging Over Miu Miu’s Fall 2011 Accessories Lookbook

Just so we’re clear, by ‘gagging’ we mean, dying over, already waitlisted for, relinquishing first born children to get our hands on, kvelling over . . . ’nuff said. Due to your overwhelming response on the previous snippet of Miu Miu Fall merchandise, weve decided to provide you with the whole kit and caboodle for your fashion consumption. Try not to drool over the glitter booties, asymmetrical bags and charming sunnies; this is fashion after all! However, DO call your nearest Miu Miu retailer, and add your name to the waitlist for your favorite pieces.