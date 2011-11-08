We’re Counting Down to H&M by Versace Debut…Are You?

Every morning, we wake up just a little more excited knowing that the launch of the Versace H&M collaboration is one day closer (Ugh — November 19th seems soo far away).

We’ve swooned over the online photos of what’s to come and just can’t get enough of the print-crazed collection. So in pure anticipation of the big event, we’ve decided to compile some of our favorite Versace looks and pray that they’re reincarnated and slipped into the collection for a pleasant shopping surprise.

Ready to relive all the fabulous styles you’ve come to love? Check out this handy slideshow above and let us know which H&M by Versace pieces you’re totally coveting!

Images courtesy of Sipa and Imaxtree.