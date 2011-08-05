We’re Calling It: Frances Bean Cobain Is Fashion’s New Face

Last night as we were all attempting to leave the office, we couldn’t pull ourselves away from our computer screens because we were too mesmerized by the new photos of Frances Bean Cobain that recently hit Hedi Slimane’s Diary. All of our fashion friends were tweeting up a storm about them, and it’s easy to see why.

The budding artist and rock progeny showed off her new jet black hair and armfuls of tattoos in a dark, grungy photoshoot. We see her draped in velvet, playing with a crucifix and pouting with a cigarette, possibly channeling her mom Courtney Love’s “Hole” days. Her beauty is almost haunting, and the fact that she’s the spitting image of her father — the late Kurt Cobain — in a number of the images certainly adds to that.

Since Frances Bean has that whole “rough around the edges” look that’s been so sought after in fashion the past few years, we can totally see her scoring a cover for a mag like LOVE, AnOther or Dazed & Confused. Alexander Wang’s new muse, perhaps?

Click through to see some of the photos, and head over to Hedi’s site to browse them all. Get to know her face, since we’re betting high that we’ll be seeing a lot more of it.