Were Blake Lively & Rachel Bilson at the Same Chanel Party?

Chanel Resort 2012 is already walking, but before we go through the pics, let’s talk about last night when Karl threw a very French picnic themed party in Antibes in honor of his latest collection.

Some of his best girls came out including Vanessa Paradis, Alexa Chung, and of course, Blake Lively, as well as his ice cream muse Rachel Bilson.

Bilson and Blake seemed to be having a great time in these pics from WWD. So, they’re having an equally fantastic night, but they kind of look like they’re at different parties. Bilson is all inspired by a walk through the Luxembourg Gardens in a little hat, cropped jacket and black skirt, while Blake is so red carpet in a white fluffy mini dress from Chanel Fall 2010 paired with a matching bolero. I prefer Bilson, who may or may not have walked out of a Renoir painting.

What say you? Do you dig a little puff instead?