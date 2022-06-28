Wendy Williams Just Revealed She’s Making ‘More Money’ From Her Podcast After Her Show’s Cancelation ‘Hurt’ Her

A new kind of medium. Wendy Williams’ podcast is coming out sooner than you expected. The Purple Chair alum was approached by TMZ on June 27, 2022, and dished out details about her new podcast.

When approached by the paparazzo, Wendy said that she “bowed out gracefully” after the finale of her 13-season-long show. She was also asked about her upcoming projects, to which she replied, “A podcast, of course. Which will make me more money for me than my TV show.” TMZ also reported that Wendy’s manager, Will Selby, will be an executive producer for the podcast. The podcast will feature also conversations with the Kardashians and an unidentified member of the Trump family. Wendy also was in talks with Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg to appear on the podcast.

Fox aired the last episode of the iconic daytime TV show on June 17, 2022. An insider close to Wendy revealed to The Sun on June 23, 2022, how she truly felt about her “baby” being canceled. “I know Wendy is incredibly hurt right now. Last week was a tough week for her,” the insider said. “It’s just horrible how everything ended. Imagine if this was your baby that you’ve built all these years. How would you take it? And it is everywhere and it’s viral that it’s all over and it’s in your face- of course, she is hurt.”

Wendy did not appear on her show since July 2021 after dealing with her ongoing health issues. She was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and Sherri Williams took over as an interim host. Sherri hosted the last episode of the show, and some fans took to Twitter to air out their feelings. One user tweeted, “Wendy Williams deserves so much better. She built this show and its audience—to not even pay her the bare minimum respect of letting her appear on its farewell episode is egregious. They handled her so poorly in the wake of her health issues

On February 22, 2022, distributor Debmar-Mercury announced Sherri will take over the coveted Fox Network 10am slot with her own show, Sherri. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” the presidents of the Distributor said to The Hollywood Reporter. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”