Amongst the expected black and white pallet of an Ann Demeulemeester show, eye popping coral, peach, and red amped up the collection and heightened the anticipation for spring. The suspending, fiery layers created a modern Marrakesh feel made even better with street-wise lace-up sandals. Rounding out the rubescent tones were tailored classics mixed with draping layers and crystal embellishments. Demeulemeester also delivered masterfully gathered and bunched neo-ethereal dresses while still retaining her signature tough tone.

