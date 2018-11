One of our favorite shoe trends for Fall 2011 is the heeled loafer, which showed up on the runways for fashion trendsetters such as Alexander Wang and Yves Saint Laurent this season. Classic design details such as leather tassels and penny loafer slits are made more feminine with the addition of staggering height. Whether stacked or stiletto, the well-heeled loafer is sure to be a fall favorite.

