Welcome to Donatella’s House: Watch The Versace For H&M Vid!

In anticipation of the arrival of the Versace for H&M collection (which is just five days away), Donatella Versace and H&M creative head Margareta van den Bosch have released a video as crazy as the collection promises to be.

Models Daphne Groeneveld and Lindsey Wixson are multiple mechanical dolls trapped in a house that could have been designed by M.C. Escher. Dressed in “the very best” from the collection, the dolls are all at once circus performers, puppets and lab rats who operate under the watchful eye—and control—of Donatella.

Each room in Donatella’s house features a different aspect of the collection, putting its versatility on full display. The “puppets” wear the collection’s bold, tropical prints while mechanical dolls locked in a lion’s cage look as fierce as possible in the studded, leather looks.

Look out for appearances by Donatella herself and male model River Viiperi who looks super studly in a black-and-white, asymmetrical checkered print ensemble at the end of the video.

If the stylish short below doesn’t inspire you to rush out to your nearest H&M on Saturday, November 19, we don’t know what will.

[via Vogue Paris]