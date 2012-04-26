Weirdest Guest List Ever: Celebrities Attending The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Okay, so I know that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner usually draws a big name crowd. After all, in recent years the famed event has become more of a presidential roast than a political shindig– featuring a big name comedian who lampoons the free world (in a refined and joking manner of course).

Anyway, the guest list for the big night (which is this upcoming Saturday) never ceases to amaze me. In fact, sometimes I am unclear as to whether I’m looking at an upcoming appearance list for Tao in Las Vegas or one of the most important nights of the year for the political community. Between the wonderful Lindsay Lohan and rumored guests Kim Kardashian and her mommy Kris Jenner, I’m pretty much in hog heaven right now.

Click through the gallery above for a look at some of the attendees — including, but not limited to, my favorite woman in the whole world, Christine Baranski. Let me know what you think. Who should be representing our fine country at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?