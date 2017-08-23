35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe

We didn’t really think our attitudes about sex were particularly vanilla—until we started doing some research on sex toys. Seriously though, even if you consider yourself particularly adventurous, there is some stuff out there that will totally raise your eyebrows. We’re talking about some seriously weird toys and accoutrements. However, if you can get past the initial shock about how some of these products look, they’re actually pretty legit.
From fancy feather ticklers to cookie dough-flavored lubricants and something called the “Sqweel Go,” our research has been, um, quite educational.
Regardless of whether you’re an extreme adventurist or just want to spice things up a little and try something new in the bedroom, you’ll be sure to find something in this list that tickles your fancy—literally. And who knows, maybe a fun toy is the key to unlocking a whole new world of sensual possibilities.
Check out these 35 weird dildos and strange sex toys for some intimate inspiration, partner not required.
Updated 8/23/2017.
A cute and incognito treat, the I Rub My Duckie Massager helps make bath times extra fun with multi speed vibrations and smooth silicone material.
For a memorable night out in Paris, take your pleasure to all new heights with this chic and original Eiffel Tower Dildo.
The claw and pinwheel Razor Sensation Tool can be used (carefully) to create a variety of sensations.
This compact Sqweel Go device will use ten petite ‘tongues’ to have you squealing with pleasure. Small enough to fit in your purse and keep you company anywhere you go.
With three levels of pulse intensity, The Princessa is enough to make anyone looking for the royal treatment blush.
Ideal for travel, the Forbidden Fruit Personal Massager offers five different settings and seven vibration patterns. You know what they say, an apple a day keeps the cravings at bay.
This feather caress known as the Plumeau Caresse is just the right combination of saucy and subtle to tickle anyone's fancy.
Perfect if you were a my little pony fan growing up. The Tasha Reignbow Pony Tail Plug is an imaginative adult toy with a two-tone plug in body-safe borosilicate glass.
A luxury pleasure object for men available in silver or 18K gold plate. The Lelo Earl targets prostate massage through anal penetration.
They may look like crystal balls, but they have a very different function. With the Orbite Anal Training Kit training kit, the future predicts becoming an anal expert.
The Gold Ring masturbator is made from a 24-karat, gold plated metal ring and a stretchy rubber-gel padding. It fits perfectly around the penis and comes with matching cufflinks and a 1 year warranty.
If you can both look past the initial scariness, the Silicone Penis Cage and Ring Set contraption offers longevity and wild textured sensations for the both of you.
A twist on Ben Wa balls, these Charming Cherries Kegel Balls are silicone and so lightweight and quiet you’re able the wear them in public without anyone knowing your little secret if you so desire.
Hello Touch Wearable Vibrator is the smallest fingertip vibrator available that allows both internal and clitoral stimulation. This toy is definitely hands on.
Made with spiraled cotton rope, which comes in a range of two colors, the Xena Cuff allows you to be all tied up in style.
A totally new approach to the strap-on experience, the Thigh Harness allows for many added pleasures such as face-to-face intimacy and is hands-free for multitaskers.
For a more unique vibe, meet the Amorino Vibrator. Use on it's own, or attach the detachable silicone band for a whole new experience.
Looking for some workout inspiration? Incorporate Lovelife Flex Kegel Set vagina weights into your routine for toned PC muscled and stronger orgasms.
A penis pump designed to deliver those longer lasting, bigger and thicker erections you’ve always dreamed of. Yup, that's the Pumpworx Silicone Power Pump.
A snug fitting masturbation sleeve for men, the Tenga Flip is Japanese-engineered for a sensory overload.
Why stick to one texture on your dildo? Change it up with Trojan Multi-Thrill, a 3 in 1 vibrating bullet.
These silky smooth and sophisticated looking Pure Plugs may look heavy, but they’re actually made from a lightweight stainless steel for the perfect weight.