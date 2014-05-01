12 Unlikely Male Sex Symbols

We all know stars like Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey have tons of fans thanks to their traditionally hunky looks and classic Hollywood swagger, but there are a surprising number of male stars that have quite a following—despite being, well, not so traditionally handsome. Just what it is that makes these unconventional sex symbols so appealing? OK! magazine breaks it down.

His character on Mad Men is the skeeze to end all skeezes, but Vincent Kartheiser is pretty charismatic and cute, especially when he’s permitted to maintain his own hairline.

Benedict Cumberbatch has a somewhat alien head, face, and height, but his “cumberb*tches” still love him.

His character on Girls may be unhinged and intense, but Adam Driver is just intensely sexy. We dig it.

Chris O’Dowd was a hotter prospect than Jon Hamm in Bridesmaids! That takes some innate skills.

