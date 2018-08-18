10 Gross Celebrity Beauty Habits That We Can—& Can’t—Relate To

Beauty is sometimes gross, as celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell and Adriana Lima, will prove. It also involves a lot of alone time, which is why many people (including celebrities!) have developed not-so-sanitary habits behind closed doors, such as using spit to smudge eyeliner and scratching off the gunk from used pore strips.

To prove that even stars are gross, we’ve rounded up 10 weird-yet-relatable beauty habits of celebrities. Some of these are common habits that you’ve likely done at least once in your life, while others are routines that we have no interest in trying at home. (Yeah, no, we’re not using Sharpie as eyeliner.) Ahead, check out some of Hollywood’s grossest beauty habits, and think back to the grossest thing you’ve done in the name of beauty.