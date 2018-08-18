10 Gross Celebrity Beauty Habits That We Can—& Can’t—Relate To

Beauty is sometimes gross, as celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell and Adriana Lima, will prove. It also involves a lot of alone time, which is why many people (including celebrities!) have developed not-so-sanitary habits behind closed doors, such as using spit to smudge eyeliner and scratching off the gunk from used pore strips.
To prove that even stars are gross, we’ve rounded up 10 weird-yet-relatable beauty habits of celebrities. Some of these are common habits that you’ve likely done at least once in your life, while others are routines that we have no interest in trying at home. (Yeah, no, we’re not using Sharpie as eyeliner.) Ahead, check out some of Hollywood’s grossest beauty habits, and think back to the grossest thing you’ve done in the name of beauty.
Taylor Swift Using Sharpie as Eyeliner
It's hard to imagine Swift reaching for anything but the best beauty products these days. But back in 2010, when she wasn't nearly the pop success she is today, the singer often used Sharpies when she was out of black eyeliner. "I was on a plane to Japan about two years ago and I had no makeup with me, so I went into the bathroom and I used a Sharpie to line my eyes," Swift said. That's how dedicated she is to her look.
Amy Adams Using Spit to Smudge Her Eyeliner
Who knew Adams's beauty secret would be spit? In an interview with Refinery29, the actor's makeup artist, Michelle Radow, who works with her on her HBO show Sharp Objects, revealed that the key to signature smudgy eyeliner—at least on the show—is taking some saliva and rubbing it on her eyes.
"Everything's supposed to look like yesterday's makeup. [Amy] usually just wiped under her eyes with some spit, and then we let everything get sweaty," Radow said.
Britney Spears Biting Her Nails Until They're Bloody
Biting one's nails is one of the most common bad habits out there, but for Spears, the habit has become so extreme that she's chomped on her cuticles until her fingers have turned bloody. Spears, who also said she's worried about actually biting her fingers, showed off her bloody nails on an episode of FOX's The X Factor in 2012.
Chrissy Teigen Scratching the Blackheads off Her Used Pore Strips
Teigen has a very strict routine when it comes to using pore stripes. In a 2018 Instagram story, the model documented her routine, which includes putting two pore strips on her nose and chin. Then, when they're done, she removes the strips and analyzes how much gunk came out of her skin.
But it doesn't end there, to get an even closer look, Teigen scratches the dirt off the strips, so she can really see what was in her pores. “I like to pull these off, slowly, and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain, each tiny mountain,” Teigen said. “And then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side so I can see their length."
Halle Berry Chewing Off Dry Skin from Her Lips
Dry lips are an annoyance for most people. But for Berry, moisturized lips are a necessity. Without them, she's left with a chewed-up pout from an irresistable urge to gnaw on her dry mouth. "I have a bad habit of chewing my lips and without something on there, I just chew them off. I need some sort of moisture there, whether it be a lip balm or lip color," Berry told Huffington Post.
Jessica Simpson Using a T-Shirt to Clean Her Teeth
If you're wondering how Simpson cleans her teeth with a shirt, we're with you. On an episode on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Simpson revealed that she only brushes her teeth three days a week. On her off-days, she simply uses a shirt to wipe off grime, which she believes keeps her teeth looking clean. Hey, at least she still uses mouthwash.
“My teeth are so white, and I don’t like them to feel too slippery, but I do use Listerine and I do floss every day,” Simpson said. “But I don't brush them every day. I'll use a shirt or something.… I know it’s gross, but I always have fresh breath.”
Shay Mitchell Showing Her Used Face Masks to Her Friends
Among her friends, Mitchell is a self-proclaimed "mask queen." But that doesn't only refer to her massive supply of face masks. In an interview with Refinery29, the actor revealed that she has a habit of not only looking at her used masks—pore gunk and all—but she also has a habit of showing off the results of her cleaned-out pores to her friends, whether they like it or not.
"[Seeing the] aftermath on a pore strip is the best part," Mitchell said, adding that she shows the "results" to her friends. "I mean, that's what I call satisfaction. As gross as it is because you're getting all that dirt and oil out, it's also satisfying because then you feel so much better because your pores are clean."
Adriana Lima's Obsession with Wet Mascara
Though it's much less tame than other beauty habits on this list, Lima's obsession with watching wet mascara drizzle down her body is still somewhat strange. In an interview with InStyle, the model revealed that one of her favorite pastimes is showering with mascara on. Not too crazy—a lot of people shower to wash off their mascara. But where Lima becomes controversial is how she reapplies her mascara after she's washed it off, because of how much she loves watching it run down her body.
I love mascara on the eyes. I like it to be very black, and I like when you just apply lots of layers. So on my days off, I just apply over and over and over," Lima said. "When I shower, the mascara runs over my skin, I wipe it off, and I apply it on top again. I absolutely love it."
Julia Roberts Not Showering or Using Deodorant
Roberts's controversial beauty habit at least has a good intention. In an interview with Huffington Post, Roberts revealed that she rarely showers to save the environment. On top of a shower-free routine, Roberts also cut deodorant out of her beauty routine. “I don’t actually use deodorant. I don’t like to share that with a lot of people. It’s just never been my thing," Roberts said.
Adele Flicking Her Nose Boogers
Though keeping your nose clean should be a priority for almost everyone, Adele's method of cleaning her nostrils is somewhat controversial. At a 2016 concert in Chicago, the singer revealed that she not only picks her nose, but she rolls what she gets out into a ball and flicks it. “I’d like to stop picking my nose. It’s a really bad habit that I have," Adele said. “You know when you pick one, put it in your hand, roll them and flick them. Anyone saying, ‘Eww’—you are lying. You have to do something with the boogies.” Hey, at least she's honest.
