The 10 Weirdest Pop Music Collaborations of All Time

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly gave an unforgettable performance of Gaga’s track “Do What U Want” on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” during which Kells and the pop star simulated sex on stage. The amazingly awkward pairing—the two hardly seem to have any chemistry, despite the bona fide jammy nature of the song—got us thinking about other weird pop music collaborations over the years.
For example, remember earlier this year when rapper LL Cool J and country star Brad Paisley to record an incredibly misguided track called “Accidental Racist,” in which Paisley confessed and tried to rationally explain his love for the Confederate flag to Cool J?
Perhaps that’s a moment the consumers of pop culture at large would rather not remember—but when bad boy rapper Eminem paired up with squeaky clean pop crooner Bruno Mars in 2011 for the anthem “Lighters,” it was, arguably, a truly sad moment for the world of gangster rap.
Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj
Justin Bieber first started making his official crossover into the world of pop star hip-hop when he teamed up with rapper Nicki Minaj for his summer jam "Beauty and the Beat" in 2012.
Eminem and Bruno Mars
In 2012, bad boy rapper Eminem teamed up with squeaky clean pop star Bruno Mars on the song "Lighters," which was a song for his side project Bad Meets Evil with rapper Royce da 5'9."
Frank Ocean and John Mayer
When sexy R&B crooner Frank Ocean teamed up with awkwardly skeevy rock singer John Mayer in 2012 for the song "White", more than a few pairs of eyebrows raised up high.
Katy Perry and Kanye West
Katy Perry enlisted the help of rapper Kanye West for a remix of her 2011 smash hit "E.T."
Photo:
Richard Bord/Getty Images
LL Cool J and Brad Paisley
In 2013, rapper LL Cool J and country crooner Brad Paisley teamed up for their song "Accidental Racist," in which Paisley scandalously defended his love for the Confederate flag to the rapper.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Tim McGraw and Nelly
St. Louis rapper Nelly recruited the help of country singer Tim McGraw for his song "Over and Over" in 2009.
Photo:
L. Cohen/WireImage
Snoop Lion and Miley Cyrus
Snoop Lion (formerly Snoop Dogg) recruited pop superstar Miley Cyrus for his 2013 song "Ashtrays and Heartbreaks," the video for which depicted the two mutually partaking of some marijuana.
Eminem and Dido
Bad boy rapper Eminem was the first to geniusly recruit female singer-songwriters to appear on his songs. He teamed up with Dido in 2002 for his emotive song "Stan."
Kanye West and Bon Iver
Outspoken rapper Kanye West brilliantly teamed up with indie-emo crooner Justin Vernon, the lead singer of Bon Iver, for his 2011 album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." The two have collaborated together a number of times since then.