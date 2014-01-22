Things That Make You Go Hmmm: These 20 Weird Looks From Men’s Fashion Week

Who says girls get to have all the fun? Menswear designers also create some pretty wild clothing, as evidenced by the latest collections from Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, and Givenchy. Amid the staid suits and standard shirt and pants combos, runways were flush with bold silhouettes, flashy textiles, and unreal patterns and prints that—while interesting to look at—few men would ever really wear.

We’ve selected 20 of the most insane looks from the latest menswear collections, for proof that designers like Ricardo Tisci and Yusuke Takahashi at Issey Miyake are really thinking outside the box.

Take a look and tell us if you think any dude would wear this stuff!