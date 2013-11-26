The 12 All-Time Weirdest Fashion Inventions on Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a useful tool for helping entrepreneurs launch new projects and raise money for emerging start-ups, but—since we’re dealing with inventors here—it’s also a breeding ground for some of the strangest, most bizarre, and totally out-there fashion ideas we’ve ever seen.

That said, we’ve gathered 12 of the all-time weirdest fashion inventions on Kickstarter below for your amusement. Read through, and let us know which one (if any) you think has a shot of taking off.

1. Baba Invisible Panties

As Kickstarter explains, “Absolutely invisible panties! Use them every day, be sexy and free, even when you’re having “special women’s” days!” These things are … terrifying.

2. Wooden Bowties

We don’t know about you, but a wooden bowtie sounds a little splintery. Oh, and maybe like something out of a “Portlandia” episode.

3. Sneakerphitt

So far as we can tell, these guys cut some holes in their socks, made small pouches to insert into them, and are trying to raise $15,000 to sell them to you. If that seems like a good business model, feel free to donate to their cause — so far no one has.

4. UFM Underwear For Men

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1396300647/mens-briefs-w-adjustable-pouch-ufm-underwear-for-m

“UFM guarantees that your groin will never make contact with your legs again,” promises the campaign. Good to know.

5. The Panda Coat

You always wanted a coat that let you look like a panda bear, didn’t you?

6. The ZipTie

Ties are hard, you guys. But the ZipTie? It’s basically a way of telling the world, “hey, I’m not going to bother with your fancy ‘learning to tie a necktie business.’ Pass the chips, please.”

7. Groundwalk Grass Sandals

You like the grass, but the grass is so dirty. Why not walk on sandals made from plastic grass door mats — you know, like a grass simulacrum? Yes, definitely just like grass. (Not actually anything like grass at all).

8. Cat Poncho

Cat poncho: Is it a poncho with cats on it, or is it a poncho for cats with cats on it? Trick question: It’s both.

9. Zombabiez

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zombabiez/zombabiez

A Halloween baby costume made to look like your baby’s bottom half is nothing but disgusting colorful entrails. Delightful!

10. Beardo Keep Warm Project

Turn your face into a nightmare with these ultra-cozy face coverings!

11. Humping Reindeer Christmas Jumpers

Christmas sweaters can be so dull. Why not go for a sweater with some real sex appeal?

12. The Boobypack

This is actually an idea we can get behind: Despite its unfortunate name, the pack bills itself as a “top-shelf fannypack”— a sports bra with hidden pockets to store stuff like your phone and wallet.