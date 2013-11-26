The 12 All-Time Weirdest Fashion Inventions on Kickstarter

Kickstarter is a useful tool for helping entrepreneurs launch new projects and raise money for emerging start-ups, but—since we’re dealing with inventors here—it’s also a breeding ground for some of the strangest, most bizarre, and totally out-there fashion ideas we’ve ever seen.
That said, we’ve gathered 12 of the all-time weirdest fashion inventions on Kickstarter below for your amusement. Read through, and let us know which one (if any) you think has a shot of taking off.
As Kickstarter explains, “Absolutely invisible panties! Use them every day, be sexy and free, even when you’re having “special women’s” days!” These things are … terrifying.
We don’t know about you, but a wooden bowtie sounds a little splintery. Oh, and maybe like something out of a “Portlandia” episode.
3. Sneakerphitt
So far as we can tell, these guys cut some holes in their socks, made small pouches to insert into them, and are trying to raise $15,000 to sell them to you. If that seems like a good business model, feel free to donate to their cause — so far no one has.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1396300647/mens-briefs-w-adjustable-pouch-ufm-underwear-for-m
“UFM guarantees that your groin will never make contact with your legs again,” promises the campaign. Good to know.
You always wanted a coat that let you look like a panda bear, didn’t you?
6. The ZipTie
Ties are hard, you guys. But the ZipTie? It’s basically a way of telling the world, “hey, I’m not going to bother with your fancy ‘learning to tie a necktie business.’ Pass the chips, please.”
You like the grass, but the grass is so dirty. Why not walk on sandals made from plastic grass door mats — you know, like a grass simulacrum? Yes, definitely just like grass. (Not actually anything like grass at all).
8. Cat Poncho
Cat poncho: Is it a poncho with cats on it, or is it a poncho for cats with cats on it? Trick question: It’s both.
9. Zombabiez
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zombabiez/zombabiez
A Halloween baby costume made to look like your baby’s bottom half is nothing but disgusting colorful entrails. Delightful!
Turn your face into a nightmare with these ultra-cozy face coverings!
11. Humping Reindeer Christmas Jumpers
Christmas sweaters can be so dull. Why not go for a sweater with some real sex appeal?
12. The Boobypack
This is actually an idea we can get behind: Despite its unfortunate name, the pack bills itself as a “top-shelf fannypack”— a sports bra with hidden pockets to store stuff like your phone and wallet.