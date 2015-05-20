Huh? 10 Weird Job Interview Questions Being Asked By America’s Top Companies

If you thought you’d been through some tough job interviews in your time, just wait until you read these curve-ball questions being asked at some of America’s top companies.

Business Insider trolled through careers website Glassdoor–looking at hundreds of comments left by interviewees at America’s top companies–to come up with the most bizarre things they were asked. The result? A bunch of mind-blogging questions being posed to job candidates at Google, Facebook, Apple, Intel, Microsoft, and more big businesses.

And while, sure, there’s probably reasons for asking these questions, it’s safe to say most of us wouldn’t even know where to start answering some of these–could there even be a wrong or right answer? Have a read and decide for yourself.

1. Google

“Choose a city and estimate how many piano tuners operate a business there.”

2. Facebook

“How much do you charge to wash every window in Seattle?”

3. Boeing

“What do you think of lava lamps? And Dilbert?”

4. Apple

“How many children are born every day?”

5. Hess

“What’s your favorite color?”

6. Intel

“Design a spice rack for the blind.”

7. Celgene

“Tell me a story.”

8. Microsoft

“If you had a choice between two superpowers (being invisible or flying) which would you choose?”

9. St. Jude Medical

“Why are manholes round?”

10. Mastercard

“What do you do if you are approached by an employee who is complaining about a colleague who has horrible body odor?”

There’s one main takeaway message here: If you’re planning to apply at one of these major companies, be prepared for absolutely anything. Oh, and it can’t hurt to Google how many children are born every day before you go in for an interview.

