Weird Hidden Feud Alert: Amy Winehouse Vs Alexander McQueen?

Basically, none of the following can be verified or dignified with a statement or even responded to with a terse, ‘no comment.’ The reason is because the two protagonists in the story are both, sadly, no longer with us. Word on the London streets, via The Daily Mail, is that Amy Winehouse once was so incensed with Alexander McQueen, that she put a $25,000 gown on a grill and burned it. I don’t want to speak ill of the dead, but if this is true, it’s making me really mad, mostly because if she didn’t want or like the dress, I obviously would have stepped in to take it.

A “friend” of Winhouse’s by the name of Archie Reed told the paper, “Lee [McQueen] had offended her at the party where I first met her and Amy never forgave him. When he sent her a dress to say sorry she put it on the barbecue. She also spat on one of his dresses at Selfridges which she had to pay for because she had soiled it. At first she refused then she just said, ‘Fine – but tell Alexander McQueen I ruined his dress’.” I mean, spitting on a designer gown, why even tell people that at this point, Archie?

The class act of a “friend” is also claiming that Winehouse sold a bunch of McQueen dresses at a charity shop. It just seems sacrilegious to talk this way about McQueen dresses and people who can’t defend themselves. I mean, it’s almost like burning the flag.