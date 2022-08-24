Your Ultimate Guide to The Weird Girl Aesthetic That Bella & Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Gigi Hadid recently took to the streets in a cropped knit sweater that shook fashionistas around the world. A mishmash of different colors and textures, the stylish piece was paired with baggy jeans, a brown bucket hat, a tiny white purse and black Converse. Needless to say, it was a lot to process at first glance. I initially didn’t know how to describe the look or whether I even considered it to be cute. But after doing some research, I’ve uncovered a buzz-worthy trend coined the “weird girl aesthetic,” and yes, I am a stan.

To start, don’t let the name—which sounds like it could potentially have a negative connotation—fool you. If you’re digging these kinds of ’fits, there’s absolutely nothing weird about it. Own it! Major trendsetters like Gigi and Bella Hadid have embraced the weird girl look and gotten more and more people to join in.

So, what exactly is it besides a seemingly misnamed fashion aesthetic? The weird girl aesthetic centers around your choice to slip into whatever clothes you want, regardless of what more popular trends say. It’s mixing and matching various materials, textures, colors and patterns that all fuse into one bold look that you wouldn’t think would work, but just do.

The weird girl aesthetic is a hodgepodge of ongoing trends, most notably Y2K and maximalism. It even has roots in Harajuku fashion (think: every single color of the rainbow, clashing patterns, texture overload, intricate accessories and beaded jewelry).

Several distinct styles working both against and in harmony with one another is exactly what makes the weird girl aesthetic so intriguing, quirky and, dare I say, ~ edgy ~. The clothing items are not conventionally “supposed” to complement each other, yet somehow find a way to appear in sync. Maybe it’s wanting to defy what’s currently in vogue, or maybe it’s wanting to meld several different trends into one just to see what could come of it. Who says rules have to exist in fashion? Your fave weird girl sure doesn’t.

Ahead, find some outfit inspo from the Hadid sisters, as well as garments and accessories you can shop to get on their level of weird, which I promise, is way more within reach than you think.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Wore This Micro Mini Skirt AGAIN & It’s on Sale For $17

Bella Hadid is the poster child for the weird girl aesthetic. Just look at her outfit! The hat has random knitted strings and colorful jewels hanging from it—a prime example of mixing mediums in fashion. Her vibrant scarf also has an almost childish or DIY flair to it. The black wrap-around glasses with yellow-tinted frames and black leather gloves with an oversized ring on top pose a striking contrast to her two yellow tops and eggplant-purple jacket that honestly reminds me of a snow jacket I might’ve picked out when I was 12 years old. There’s a lot going on with the top half of her OOTD, but on the bottom, she goes simple with baggy black pants and retro-looking black kicks. Dissecting this outfit feels like putting together puzzle pieces from 10 different boxes, but that’s kind of the point of the weird girl aesthetic—it’s all over the place, and it’s whatever you want it to be.

This next weird girl look from Bella is more subtle and one that I’d certainly try out myself. The model dons a shrunken, multi-colored, striped bolero sweater with a plain white tank, baggy cargo pants and rubber-looking clogs or boots. For accessories, she wore more sporty shades (shocker), a bright orange shoulder bag, gold and pearl dangling earrings and a blue snakeskin belt that has a silver heart detail. Again, how the heck does all of that create one unified, trendy ’fit? You, me and the fashion gods will never know; it’s just how the weird girl aesthetic rolls.

After all of that inspo from everyone’s fave supermodel sisters, it’s time to dive into 30 pieces of clothing and accessories you can wear IRL to embody your own inner weird girl. From knitted cardigans to baby tees and micro mini skirts, you’re in for one quirky ride.

Eye-Catching Sweaters

Christopher Esber Cropped Crochet Sweater

YanYan Romy Microstripe Button-Up Sweater Vest

BDG Urban Outfitters Crochet Lace-Up Crop Cardigan

Versace Safety Pin Crop Wool Cardigan

Urban Outfitters Adriana Split Hem Sweater Vest

BDG Ivana Spliced Fuzzy Cardigan

Urban Outfitters Rita Spliced Duster Cardigan

Urban Outfitters Tana Marled Knit Poncho

Zig Zag Goods Need A Shrug Bolero

Teeny Tiny Tees

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Vitamin Baby Tee

Pure Love Tiger Baby Tee

Bold Patchwork & Plaid Patterns

Avec Les Filles Patchwork Quilted Hooded Puffer Coat

Isabel Marant Haley Patchwork Reversible Bucket Hat

Tory Burch McGraw Patchwork Wedge Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch McGraw Patchwork Wedge… $558 Buy Now

Lele Sadoughi Patchwork Flannel Bucket Hat

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Linen Maxi Skirt

Barely-There Mini Skirts

Urban Outfitters Low-Rise Cargo Mini Skirt

Urban Outfitters Aster Fuzzy Knit Mini Skirt

Loud Accessories

STAUD Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag

Moschino Patchwork Beaded Clutch

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Multicolor Elliot Shield Strawberry Cameo Choker

Eckhaus Latta Unisex Ab-Ex Balaclava

JQWSVE Fluffy Tote Bag

String Ting Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap

Knitido+ Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmers

High Heel Jungle Aurora Tights

Only Hearts Kingston Thigh High Socks

Only Hearts Kingston Gloves

AGR Crocheted Cotton Beanie