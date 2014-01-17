Weird Food: 20 Things To Try Before You Die

Vegemite

A smear of thick, black Vegemite on crisp toast is a favorite among Australians. Made from brewer's yeast, the spread was developed in Australia in the 1920s and has since been an Australian kitchen staple. This stuff is as popular in Australia as hot dogs and apple pie are in the U.S.

So what does Vegemite taste like? It's salty and tangy, with an indescribably unique flavor. Many agree that Vegemite is an acquired taste, so travelers who didn't come of age in the Land of Oz may need some time to get used to it.