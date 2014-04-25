The 13 Weirdest Things Ever Sent to Celebrities as Fan Mail

Being a celebrity comes with obvious perks: fame, wealth, and loads of free stuff. But it also comes with a hefty dose of bizarre with a capital B, not least of which is the fact that there are people all over the world who love and admire you, and who want to show their feelings by sending you really weird things in the mail.
Kesha famously started receiving human teeth in the mail from some her fans a couple years ago, at which time she decided she was going to start making jewelry out of them.
Zac Efron once had a fan send him a piece of their skin. "It's hilarious because you don't know how to handle it. You'll never get around it. I love all my fans," Efron told Conan O'Brien of the incident.
Former "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westick had a group of lady fans drunkenly slip love notes under his door. He told NYC's Metro newspaper that, "She went on some rant about how she is not like other girls and I should give her a call and we should hang out."
Rocker Alice Cooper told TMZ that one time a fan sent him a tiny coffin; enclosed inside was the heart of a cat.
After starring in the "Harry Potter" series of movies, Emma Watson started receiving Holy Bibles in the mail, from people who argue that the stories are "un-Christian."
After "Twilight" star Robert Pattinson started chewing on toothpicks to stave off his craving for cigarettes, fans took it upon themselves to send him thousands and thousands of the tiny wooden trinkets. "I've been chewing these f---ing toothpicks all the time," Pattinson explained. Someone noticed in Cannes and literally the next day in Lisbon, then in Paris and in Berlin there were about 20 people on the red carpet giving me huge amounts of toothpicks. Thousands of them.'"
British boy band One Direction have undoubtedly received a number of truly bizarre pieces of fan mail over the years, but perhaps the strangest was when one fan sent them a very lifelike marriage certificate displaying the full names of all five members.
The Jonas Brothers were once given a preserved dead shark in a tube by one of their fans. "It wasn't a real big shark though. It was only a baby shark but they'd preserved it in this tube for us," Nick Jonas explained of the incident. "That was odd. They didn't even leave a note explaining. It was just, 'Here's a dead shark.'"
Country icon Dolly Parton received the most insane fan gift ever when she found a newborn baby named Jolene (after her famous song) on her doorstep one day. She immediately called Human Services.
