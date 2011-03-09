Weird Fall 2011 Trend: Pilgrim Chic In Paris

There’s something about a stark white collar overtop of a black or dark-colored dress, coat or top that just screams “pilgrim” to me, and whether or not that sentiment is correct, there was a whole lot of it going on in Paris this season. Now, this is not to be confused with the “Catholic nun” theme of the same color schemewhich brings to mind what Rick Owens showed for Fall 2011that is also a popular running trend in fashion. Putting my iffy historical reference aside, the prim, ladylike looks that appeared on runways like Chlo, Lanvin and Louis Vuitton really caught my attention, and I’d be willing to risk a Plymouth Rock-related taunt or two to test them out come fall.

All photos via Imaxtree