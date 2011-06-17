Weird Celebrity Doppelgangers: Dakota Fanning & Kurt Cobain?

We’ve been all about little Elle Fanning lately, but don’t worrywe haven’t forgotten about her stylish sister Dakota! The Twilight star was spotted out and about in New York City this week, and while she looked lovely as always, there was something strange about her look that caught our eye but that we couldn’t quite put our finger on.

And then it hit us: with the sunglasses and dirty blonde hair, she is the spitting image of the late Kurt Cobain. Right?! Everything from the Wayfarers to the haircut to the white shirts are spot-on. Who knowsmaybe Dakota was so drawn to the rockstar lifestyle she reinacted in The Runaways that Cobain is her new style inspiration!

Check out our side by side comparison of Dakota and and the late Nirvana front man, and tell us whether or not you agree.