Weird Couple Alert: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Reportedly Dating

Talk about a weird celebrity match-up: People magazine is reporting that Katie Holmes (best known these days as the ex-wife of Tom Cruise and mom to Suri) and Jamie Foxx are dating.

Rumors have apparently been swirling for a year that the two are an item (especially after they were spotted dancing together at a party in the Hamptons last summer). Sources told People magazine, that yes, something is going on, but no, it’s not that serious.

“This is not some intense romance,” a source told the magazine. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn…But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”

So it doesn’t seem like there will be some grand wedding anytime soon, but how cute would Suri look as a flower girl? Just saying.