10 Weird Celebrity News Stories That Made Headlines

As full-on pop culture junkies and celebrity news addicts, we’re a little bit jaded. Nothing really shocks us anymore! Every time a starlet heads to rehab or runs through a red light after having one too many champagnes, we’re not surprised whatsoever. And every time a high-profile couple splits up and then gets back together (we’re looking at you, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez), we don’t even bat an eyelash.
But every once in awhile, a news story comes along that completely throws us for a loop like Emma Roberts, the 22-year-old actress and style setter. It seems Roberts had a serious tiff with her boyfriend Evan Peters recently, resulting in her being arrested and hauled off to a police station in Canada. The details were, frankly, bizarre, and we still don’t know what to make of it. This isn’t the only celebrity headline that’s been completely odd and out of the blue, and we’ve rounded up some of the craziest of all time for you. From Adam Sandler almost getting eaten by a cheetah, to Dina Lohan abusing a Carvel discount card, read on for the 10 weirdest celebrity news stories that made headlines!
Emma Roberts Arrested for Domestic Violence
We were completely caught off guard when we discovered that 22-year-old starlet Emma Roberts got in a pretty nasty fight with her boyfriend, “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters, and cops had to be called. Roberts was arrested when police noticed he had a bloody nose and what appeared to be bite marks. According to their reps, they’re working things out—and we’re the ones who can’t wrap our heads around the odd situation.
Adam Sandler Almost Get Eaten by a Cheetah
We feel like we haven’t seen Adam Sandler in the news since “Happy Gilmore” was the movie of the moment, but he recently revealed he was almost eaten by a cheetah while on safari—and even provided a video, which you can watch here.
Dina Lohan Abuses Free Carvel Card
Leave it to Dina Lohan to get in trouble with Carvel. The mother of Lindsay Lohan found herself in hot water back in 2010 when the ice cream chain called her out for abusing a “Carvel Black Card,” which had initially been given to Lindsay—for her use only. Dina was denied a free ice cream cake, and responded like only proper Long Island lady would: She called the cops.
Michael Douglas’ ‘Oral Sex Gave Me Throat Cancer’ Assertion
It was horrible watching Michael Douglas go through throat cancer over the past few years, but luckily, the legendary actor is doing way better. Clearly, he’s finally in a place where he’s okay with talking about it, as he recently stated that too much oral sex caused the disease . Ultimately, Douglas retracted his remarks, but the Internet was already on fire with discussion about his shocking admission.
Justin Bieber Praises Anne Frank
Oh, Justin Bieber. The 19-year-old pop prince has recently been making headlines for his bad behavior, which we’re not totally shocked by. What many were shocked by, however, was his April visit to the historic Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. After visiting, he stated, “Anne was a great girl. Hopefully she would have been a Belieber.” Many were offended by his statement, but he insists it was acknowledging the fact that she was a pop culture junkie with posters featuring her favorite artists up on the walls.
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes on Bikini Wax Dates With Cameron Diaz
Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to seriously overshare. The 40-year-old actress, who loves to talk about herself, had one too many glasses of rosé before a radio interview back in May. She chatted about her below the belt grooming habits, and admitted that it’s a struggle to get her on the waxing table. “Every time I have a bikini wax,” she said, “Cameron Diaz holds me down.”Wait, what?
Reese Witherspoon Attested for Drunken Outburst
Who would’ve thought that demure little Reese Witherspoon had a serious wild side? Back in May, the actress was arrested in Georgia after her hubby, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, was pulled over on suspicion of DUI. Witherspoon reacted by shouting a series of ridiculous things, like “I’m an American citizen. I’m allowed to stand on American ground,” and also telling the officer she was pregnant and needed to pee (she was not pregnant, but likely needed to pee). Not surprisingly, she’s maintained a relatively low profile since the incident.
Ryan Cabrera Gets a Tattoo of Ryan Gosling on His Leg
Oh, Ryan Cabrera. The singer, known for his atrocious hair and dating Ashlee Simpson andAudrina Patridge, recently found himself in the news again when it was revealed he had a tattoo of Ryan Gosling on his leg. Apparently, the situation was some sort of dare, but honestly, we’re still confused by the whole thing.
