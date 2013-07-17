10 Weird Celebrity News Stories That Made Headlines

As full-on pop culture junkies and celebrity news addicts, we’re a little bit jaded. Nothing really shocks us anymore! Every time a starlet heads to rehab or runs through a red light after having one too many champagnes, we’re not surprised whatsoever. And every time a high-profile couple splits up and then gets back together (we’re looking at you, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez), we don’t even bat an eyelash.

But every once in awhile, a news story comes along that completely throws us for a loop like Emma Roberts, the 22-year-old actress and style setter. It seems Roberts had a serious tiff with her boyfriend Evan Peters recently, resulting in her being arrested and hauled off to a police station in Canada. The details were, frankly, bizarre, and we still don’t know what to make of it. This isn’t the only celebrity headline that’s been completely odd and out of the blue, and we’ve rounded up some of the craziest of all time for you. From Adam Sandler almost getting eaten by a cheetah, to Dina Lohan abusing a Carvel discount card, read on for the 10 weirdest celebrity news stories that made headlines!