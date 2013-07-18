The 15 Weirdest Celebrity Endorsements Ever

Last night, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio announced that she’s been named the new face of … Always maxi pads?! The endorsement is undoubtedly weird —and certainly easy to poke fun at—but mostly, it just got us thinking about all the other, weirder celebrity endorsements that have come and gone throughout the years.

For example, remember when iconic folk crooner Bob Dylan appeared those fairly creepy ads for Victoria’s Secret? Or, perhaps more lesser known, when Penélope Cruz donned a full Mario outfit in ads for Nintendo DS?

Click through the gallery above to see some of the weirdest star endorsements ever!

