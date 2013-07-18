The 15 Weirdest Celebrity Endorsements Ever

Last night, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio announced that she’s been named the new face of … Always maxi pads?! The endorsement is undoubtedly weird —and certainly easy to poke fun at—but mostly, it just got us thinking about all the other, weirder celebrity endorsements that have come and gone throughout the years.
For example, remember when iconic folk crooner Bob Dylan appeared those fairly creepy ads for Victoria’s Secret? Or, perhaps more lesser known, when Penélope Cruz donned a full Mario outfit in ads for Nintendo DS?
Back in 2004, one of Victoria's Secret creepier ad campaigns surfaced, featuring legendary folk crooner Bob Dylan.
Last year, Brad Pitt shot a series of really weird, melodramatic commercials for Chanel No. 5, which included him saying things like, "The world turns, and we turn with it." Indeed, Brad.
Jessica Simpson has been the face of many brands, and of course has her own line of incredibly successful footwear; but one of her weirder moments came when she fronted a line of edible cosmetics. Because don't we all want to eat our lipstick?
One of Justin Timberlake's lesser-known projects was writing the "I'm Lovin' It" jingle for McDonald's. We can only imagine the royalties he's racked up from it! And last year he teamed up with Budweiser Platinum to star in a series of their commercials.
Last year Diet Coke announced that designer Marc Jacobs would take over as the brand's new creative director. One of his first projects was starring in a series of ads, completely shirtless, and giddy with joy at opening up Diet Coke cans.
In 2012, Penélope Cruz starred in a series of ads for Nintendo DS, which featured her dressed as Mario. This is definitely weird, but it's also kind of awesome.
Rachel Bilson starred in some, er, suggestive ads for Magnum Ice Cream bars in 2012.
Rihanna stars in a set of Budweiser commercials that were just released.
Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola lent her name to a line of canned sparkling wines. And they even come with straws!
Kim Kardashian had a brief stint as the face of Skechers' calorie-burning Shape-Up sneakers, which later brought the company a lawsuit for false advertising.
Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr starred as a snow bunny in a Japanese ad for Lipton Iced Tea.
Paris Hilton starred in a steamy Hardee's ad, which had very in a skimpy swimsuit, crawling around in car and eating a super juicy hamburger. The ad was subsequently banned from American television.
Jennifer Aniston has long been the face of Glacéau's Smart Water, but her ads took a bizarre (and funny) turn when she acknowledge pregnancy rumors by donning a fake baby belly.
Beefcake Sylvester Stallone once took a turn promoting a high-protein pudding, which is equal parts bizarre and unappetizing.