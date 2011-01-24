Weird Celeb Baby Names: Doutzen Kroes Joins In

We were hoping that after Apple and Levi, celebrities and others in the spotlight would ease up on the “get you taunted at recess” names for their kids. Alas, Doutzen Kroes and husband, DJ Sunnery James, are here to show she’s not having a Matthew or a Michael, nope, she named her kid Phyllon Gorr.

“‘We’re in love with him!” James said on his Twitter page. “Can’t describe this feeling! Phyllon (pronounced: Fillen) is in our life.” He’s just Fillen their life with love!

Sorry, just though I’d get it started.

Other Baby Names That Will Have Kids Rebelling Against Their Famous Parents:

Pilot Inspektor Son of Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf

Sage Moonblood Daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack

Bluebell Madonna Daughter of Geri Halliwell

Bronx Mowgli Son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz

Ickhyd: Son of M.I.A. and Ben Brewer