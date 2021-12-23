7 Extremely Weird & Hilarious Gift Ideas That Might Actually Change Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes the best Christmas gifts are eyebrow-raising, quirky items that’ll have the receiver in stitches, feeling absolutely delighted at the weirdness of it all. When you haven’t got a clue what to buy, or are in a very, very last minute shopping dilemma, picking something a little unusual can go a long way.

More reasons to go unconventional: the receiver would never predict a gift like it, so it adds a jolt of surprise when least expected. Most people would also normally not buy something unorthodox for themselves, dismissing them as too ornamental or funny, but when they get one as a gift, they’ll appreciate it loads. The best and most impactful reason for going a little left-field this Christmas, is that the receiver would feel like you’ve noticed their eccentricity or what makes them uniquely individual.

Below, we’ve curated a list of wonderfully offbeat gifts and noted what kind of person to buy them for. We’ve kept the prices below $30, because while these are great fun, they don’t always warrant a hefty splurge. Amazon pledges that all these items will arrive before Christmas, but that is only if you buy it today—so get cracking with the shopping immediately.

Digoon 10 oz Cute Cat Glass Cup Tea Mug

For your cat-loving friend or family member who enjoys sipping on a cup of freshly brewed tea, this novelty mug is perfect—tea leaves go into the poor fish the cat ate, and fine holes in the filter prevent anything from escaping. This is as cute as tea mugs get.

Homode Cell Phone Stand

Gift this phone stand to anyone who’s into martial arts, is a fan of 1984’s The Karate Kid and it’s now massively popular reboot series, Cobra Kai (you can almost see Daniel LaRusso doing the crane kick here?) or just someone who loves kicking people’s butts.

Paladone Pacman Pixelated Light

Anyone born between the ’70s and ’90s would absolutely love this, as it harks back to the bygone era of game arcades and DOS computer games. Kids who are gamers would also be your target. Get them a couple of Pacman ghost lights next Christmas, and you have a kickass wall decoration.

Boston Warehouse Salt & Pepper Set, Llama

These ceramic salt and pepper shakers evoke either someone who is a little hippie, an animal lover who loves a little whimsy, a fan of modern farmhouse interior design aesthetic, or a person who is into organic shapes and nature everything. The hand-painted set comes with a gift box, so no wrapping necessary.

Fortivo Funny Kitchen Towels

Any chef, home baker or avid at-home cook would have a riot with these kitchen towels. We especially love that line—”every now and then I fall apart”—from the song Total Eclipse of The Heart by Bonnie Tyler, an awesome 80s reference that anyone can relate to.

Handmade Wooden Spectacle Stand

This is a bit more of a gag gift, yet so useful at the same time. Get this stand for dads who leave their glasses everywhere and then beseech their wives to hunt for it—both the dad and his wife will thank you for it! The best part is, there’s one for moms too!

Premium Heavy-Duty Metal Bookend

This will be such a treat for Star Wars fans, and the effect is so realistic—master Yoda using the force to hold up a stack of books. The bookend has a thin leaning wall at the end, which is almost imperceptible when placed at the right angle. Gift this bookend, you must.