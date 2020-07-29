Weighted Sleep Masks For a Dreamy Night’s Sleep

By now, you’ve probably heard about stress-reducing (at least, supposedly) weighted blankets, touted for their ability to soothe and calm restlessness and therefore promote enhanced sleep, but weighted eye and sleeping masks are the newest heavy-weight in the wellness space—and for good reason. While your standard satin or fabric eye mask can help block out extra light to help you get a more solid slumber, that’s about it as far as benefits go.

On the other hand, weighted eye masks not only work to shield you from light, to reduce puffiness and swelling under your eyes and around the contours of your face via pressure therapy, but they can also help reduce symptoms of headaches, eye strain from staring at your laptop and phone all day long, and help relieve tension. While there isn’t much proof to back their therapeutic benefits, if nothing else, they’re also just downright comfortable, and making sleeping or just resting as dreamy (yes, pun intended) as ever. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite weighted sleeping masks to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Cozynight Weighted Sleep Mask

This premium eye mask harnesses the soothing superpowers of compression therapy, helping promote better sleep, relaxation, and even helping to soothe puffiness.

2. JYMY Weighted Eye Mask

This perfectly weighted eye mask offers you just the right amount of pressure to soothe tension and help you relax when you’re ready to wind down for some serious shut-eye.

3. Unimi Sleep Mask Weighted Eye Mask

This weighted eye mask offers gentle compression and just the right amount of pressure to soothe irritation, reduce facial swelling, and help you relax before you hit the hay.