The TikTok-Viral $20 Weighted Dino Plush That ‘Eases Anxiety’ Is Back In Stock at Target

As if you needed more proof that we’re all on a never-ending journey to heal our inner child, weighted dinosaur stuffed animals are trending all over TikTok. And no, they’re not popping up on Mom TikTok as the ultimate parent hack for soothing toddlers; they’re popular amongst 20-somethings as an effective and comforting way to soothe anxiety. The dinosaur weighted plush at Target, specifically, is the one that TikTok users can’t get enough of. There are hundreds of videos of adults sharing footage of them cuddling with the dino on the couch, falling asleep with it and even just holding it on their laps as they work from home throughout the day.

These weighted pillows from Pillowfort at Target weigh just a hair under three pounds, and the weight comes from pellets that are in the belly of the animal. The head, limbs and tail are all lightweight and stuffed. Although this is marketed as a kid’s toy on the website, most of the reviews come from adults who swear by the toy to help ease their anxieties and help them relax at bedtime.

Dinosaur Weighted Plush Pillow

“There is literally nothing to dislike about these weighted plushies,” wrote one shopper. “I’m in my late 20s and I suffer from severe anxiety. These are the best things to ever happen to me.” The same reviewer is a teacher and picked up a few for the classroom. Another shopper said, “I’m 25 years old and I’m in love with it, great for anxiety. The weight is perfect and it’s really soft and cozy. I think the green Dino is much cuter than the pink in person.”

TikTok users seem to have the same excitement. They love cuddling with it on the couch while they watch their favorite shows. Holding on to this toy is a great way to keep you from scrolling as you watch TV, too. Instead of the urge to hold your phone to doom scroll, propping up this weighted dino is a great way to hold on to something that also helps release a bit of stress.

The weighted toy comes in a few different forms too. There’s the green dino, a pink dino, a cheetah and even a unicorn. Most shoppers in the reviews say they splurged on the whole collection. It does only weigh 3 pounds so it’s perfect for a child’s room or for yourself if you find that weighted blankets feel a bit too heavy. Either way, this toy is constantly selling out in stores and online, so pick one up now before it sells out again.