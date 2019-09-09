Our Favorite “Anxiety Blankets” to Stock up on For Cuffing Season

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like me and mourning the unofficial end of summer (fall doesn’t officially begin until September 23), you may be feeling a little more blue than usual, thanks to shorter days and cooler weather. Fall also marks the onset of so-called “cuffing season.” According to Urban Dictionary Cuffing Season refers to “…the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single or promiscuous find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be “Cuffed” or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.” So how is one to cope if you’re single AF? Well, one way is investing in a weighted blanket for anxiety.

These weighted blankets give you the weight of feeling like you’re being cuddled so you don’t have to waste your precious time scanning Hinge to find an actual human to snuggle up to for comfort. Sure, they likely won’t make a good dinner or wedding date, but if you’re generally enjoying the single life aside from missing some occasional snuggling time, consider these heavy blankets the next best thing to hang out with during your next solo Netflix and chill sesh. As someone who suffers with relatively severe anxiety all year-long, I was skeptical when I heard about the benefits of these allegedly stress-reducing weighted blankets. And while there certainly not going to cure your anxiety, I’ve found that they definitely do offer a solid sense of comfort. Here are some of my personal favorites.

1. Hypnoser Weighted Blanket

This 15-pound weighted blanket swaddles and comforts without leaving you feeling hot AF. It’s designed with breathable cotton and contains glass beads for better temperature control.

2. Kpblis Weighted Blanket

I’m a sucker for anything pink, but aside from this blanket’s aesthetic appeal, it’s also designed with seven layers of super soft quilting for the utmost comfort.

3. Bearaby Knitted Weighted Blanket

This was the first the first weighted blanket that I ever tried, and needless to say, it definitely got me on board with idea of so-called “anxiety blankets.” It also just happens to be chicest looking weighted blanket I’ve found to this date. Of course, my color of choice is rose-pink, but there are other colorways to choose from.

4. Tranquility Weighted Blanket

This happens to be the current weighted blanket on my bed at moment, thanks to its ultra soft quilted design that deliver twelve pounds of ultra calming pressure. Even in squelching summer heat, it’s been my go-to, and it’s also one of the more affordable options I’ve found on the market that doesn’t sacrifice quality.

5. Luna Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket is a great option for those who prefer to be a little more chilly when they sleep. It’s designed with cooling technology to give you same benefits of traditional weighted blankets without causing overheating while you sleep or snuggle.

