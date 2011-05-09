Weight Loss Urban Legends Debunked

Call me gullible, but when it comes to weight-loss, I’m willing to do just about anything to get “the ideal body” and that susceptibility increases the closer and closer I get to bathing suit season. So you can imagine my disappointment when the number on the scale doesn’t change, even after months of subscribing to the latest “it” diet. I know I’m not alone here.

It’s one thing to get duped by fad diets and eccentric weigh-loss plans, but what about those commonly held tips and tricks for losing weight? It may be hard to hear, but there are a number of myths out there that aren’t actually doing anything for your body in fact, they may actually be doing more harm than good. Save yourself the trouble, and read on to see if you’re wasting your time on any of these weight-loss urban legends.

Drinking 8 glasses of water a day will help you lose weight

This is a pretty universally-held belief, but most people have their facts a little mixed up when it comes to water consumption. Drinking lots of water is very important and necssary for things like eliminating toxins and healthy skin. Poeple often mistake hunger for thirst, which is one reason for weight gain. But the water itself won’t actually make you lose weight it’ll just make you feel full a little longer.

Snacking is bad for you

This couldn’t be more untrue. Bad snacking is bad for you, but healthy snacking between meals is actually a great weight-loss tool. Small, low-calorie snacks (like yogurt, fruit and nuts) between meals will prevent your blood sugar from getting too low, which ultimately casuses overeat during meals.

Carbs are the devil

Considering I just finished a 40-day low-carb diet, I can speak from experience when I say that eliminating carbs is miserable. Sure, it works if you need to drop weight fast, but carbs aren’t your enemy. It’s about the type of carbs you’re choosing. Processed carbs are loaded with sugars and fats that will make you fat. It’s ok to go for whole grain, unprocessed carbs in moderation.

Don’t eat after 8 PM

I blame Oprah for this one! She’s always going on and on about not eating after 8, so millions of Oprah-worshiping Americans are going to bed hungry every night. If you’re a night owl and don’t go to bed until 1 AM, then 5 hours is a long time to go without a meal. It’s true that your metabolism isn’t working as hard at night, but the rule should read, “don’t eat within three hours of bedtime.” Better yet, don’t eat within three hours of when you know you’re going into a comotose state in front of the TV for the remainder of the night.

You have to cut out the “bad” foods you love

Everything in moderation! Going cold turkey is a disaster waiting to happend. If you have a craving, then indulge it… in moderation. If you continue to ignore that voice in your head that’s telling you to have some ice cream, then you’ll most likely end up downing a pint of Ben and Jerry’s in a moment of weakness. Avoid the unnecessarly calories and binge by giving into your cravings when they occur.

Stay away from dairy

Dairy products actually offer lots of nutrients, like protein, calcium and vitamin D. I’m not saying you should be getting your calcium from pizza and ice cream. Low and reduced fat milk, yogurt and cheese are all lower calorie ways to get your daily dose of dairy.

