Weight Loss Gone Bad: 10 Celebs Who Went from Curvy-Hot to Stick Thin

It’s no a secret that celebrities face extreme pressures to maintain a “perfect” body, (whatever that means.) What may be considered normal to the average woman is often seen as seen as overweight by Hollywood standards, so it’s no wonder that so many already-thin female stars go to extreme measures to lose weight.

There’s a fine line between thin and too thin, but unfortunately we’ve seen some of our favorite celebs cross that line at one point or another. Some managed to bounce back, but others have remained dangerously thin. That said, check out our list of 10 celebrities who notably went from curvy-hot to stick thin at some point during their career.

1. Lindsay Lohan

If anyone knows about being in the public eye, it’s Lindsay Lohan. Not a day goes by that we don’t see LiLo in the tabloids for one thing or another, so it’s no wonder she felt so much pressure to be thin after her initial success. (The girl has also struggles from severe drug and alcohol abuse, which doesn’t help matters.) Lately, however, she seems to have put a few more pounds back onto her fame, but she’s nowhere near as curvaceous as she once was.

2. Hilary Swank

Back in 2004, the Oscar-winning actress was toned to perfection—she hit the gym hard in order to play the role of a tough boxer in “Million Dollar Baby” and it showed. Since then, Swank has not only lost her muscles, but she’s also gone through a divorce from her husband, Chad Lowe. Could the weight loss have something to do with the stress of her marriage ending? Judging from this picture of her (above) from Vanity Fairs 2010 Academy Awards after-party, she looks like a shadow of her former self.

3. Jennifer Connolly

In 2010, the media talked incessantly about Jennifer’s excessive weight loss. She’s since said that her thin frame was due to the strain caused by her father’s death.

4. Kristin Cavallari

The “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” star started out thin and fit, and in 2010 started to look thinner than usual. Last year, she gave birth to a baby boy, adding a few more curves back to her petite frame.

5. Kate Bosworth

During her “Blue Crush” days, Bosworths body was definitely something to be envied. Things are a little different now, as Bosworth has been looking decidedly skinny during the past couple of years, likely because of her fairly newfound fashion It-girl status.

6. Ashlee Simpson

After her highly publicized nose job in 2006, Simpson underwent a full body makeover. She changed everything, from her hair color to her weight, which plummeted rapidly. Ashlee has always been the smaller of the Simpson sisters, so it was shocking when she dropped even more weight. Luckily, with the help of a pregnancy, Simpson has been able to put back on some much-needed pounds

7. Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci is no stranger to weight struggles: The actress has admitted to battling anorexia in her teens, yet her weight often fluctuates and appears dangerously low.

8. Renee Zellweger

The Bridget Jones’ Diary actress is a veritable expert in gaining and losing weight—she’s been doing it for years. It seems like every time she has to gain weight for a role, she ends up losing double the amount when production ends. She has yet to find a happy medium. If we had to choose, wed go with curvy over skinny Rene any day.

9. Nikki Cox

Remember the days when Nikki Cox used to be considered a serious sex symbol? In the ’90s, the actress regularly got cast as the hot It-girl. Sadly, these days, her scarily skinny body is becoming increasingly hard to look at. Plus, her once ample chest is now nothing but skin and bones.

10. Keira Knightley

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star always seems to garner attention because of her skinny frame. In fact, the last time that we can recall seeing a curvier Knightley was in her 2003 film “Bend it Like Beckham.” (The actress, who played the role of a soccer star, had a noticeably more athletic body back then.) Knightley has been very vocal about the fact that both her grandmother and great-grandmother suffered from anorexia, but maintains that she hasn’t followed in their footsteps.