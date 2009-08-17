Weezer Release a New Pop Song

Weezer has been taking a little heat from critics and fans alike for the release of their two new singles, “I’m Your Daddy” and “The Girl Got Hot.” Both songs are formulated pop (disclaimer: not that there’s anything wrong with that) with sing-a-long choruses. General reception would be marked at, “less than thrilled.”

However, Weezer has released a new song today titled, “(If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To.” Oh, and if you’re wondering, it’s not 2005 and I sincerely hope the epic track titles of Fall Out Boy and Panic! are not coming back… That stuff is so not Twitter-friendly…

Meanwhile, once again, “I Want You To” is uber pop, but I mean… You’re gonna love it for what it is: a summer pop song. It’s catchy, it’s fun and it’s available for you to preview below.