Weezer Debuts New Material

I don’t know about anyone else but I totally did not know what a hash pipe was until Weezer wrote a chart-topping song about it. I’m not even entirely sure that I know what one is now…but I digress…

Weezer is back with two new songs about a topic everyone understands (or provides the illusion they understand): ladies. Weezer debuted “I’m Your Daddy” and “The Girl Got Hot” during their show at the Jisan Valley Rock Festival in South Korea. Special thanks to Pitchfork for finding these fan videos on YouTube for us all to preview: