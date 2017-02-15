Feud Alert: The Weeknd Shades Justin Bieber Over Selena Gomez

It’s been a long, hard road for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. They just can’t seem to quit each other. Even when they’ve been broken up for years, as they now have been, they still manage to find a way to worm their way into one another’s lives. There was that time Gomez got all up in Bieber’s grill about posting pics of himself with Sofia Richie on Instagram; shortly thereafter, the Biebs deleted IG and Gomez checked herself into rehab for three months.

The latest in this rocky path: The Weeknd is featured on Nav’s new song, “Some Way,” and it seems as though some of the lyrics may be directly shading Justin Bieber, who’s been busy throwing shade in The Weeknd’s direction ever since he and Gomez were first spotted making out behind a Dumpster. Do you have a headache yet?

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me / She say my fuck and my tongue game a remedy,” the song goes. The hook, crooned by The Weeknd, is especially damning. “Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah,” he sings. Hmm.

It certainly seems as though these words could be addressing Bieber. Then again, this is all part of the rap game—these words could come from any number of thousands of hip-hop songs—and maybe The Weeknd doesn’t really care that much about all of this. Plus, it may or may not be a fake relationship. That said—you turn, Bieber.