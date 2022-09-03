Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Go With The Flow, Because There’s No Reason To Worry

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

Temperance

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you may need to slow down, at least for a little while. After all, it happens to be Temperance. This is a card of balance and moderation. Receiving this card signifies a need to keep a more go-with-the-flow attitude, practicing patience and adaptability as best you can. Perhaps you’ve been resisting a change in your life or letting a stressful situation get the best of you. If this is the case, change your approach this week. Allow things to slide off your back instead of meeting them with resistance. By finding your inner balance, you set yourself up to find your outer balance once again.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

Page of Pentacles

The Princess of Pentacles (AKA the Page of Pentacles in most decks) represents enthusiasm for fresh beginnings and new ventures. This week, you are being encouraged to express your creative talents in some way. Have you been thinking about starting something but haven’t taken the first steps to get it off the ground? This card wants you to take those imaginative ideas you’ve been toying with and start working toward manifesting them. By remaining focused and applying a strong work ethic, you give yourself the ability to turn your dreams into a reality.

Taurus

Judgement

You could be on the verge of a decision that will have a long-lasting impact! You’ve been at this crossroads for a while, unsure of which path to go down. The Judgment card knows the best choices come from the perfect blending of head and heart. This is an ideal time to look to your past for tangible lessons you’ve learned, but you must also connect with your inner self and listen to what your intuition is trying to tell you. This is the week to make your decision—and you already have everything you need to do so.

Gemini

9 of Pentacles

This week the Nine of Pentacles is inviting you to savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. Go ahead and book an expensive spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

Cancer

Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles signals that an abundance of new opportunities in your material world is emerging for you this week. Have you been feeling stalled in your career? Has an investment not paid off the way you thought it would? Have you been unable to make money from an idea you had? That could all change now! Keep your eyes and ears peeled as a new beginning in any of these areas could be just around the corner. Whether you decide to take advantage of them is up to you, but they will be there for the taking.

Leo

Knight of Swords

This card is a sign that there may be no stopping you this week, but is that really a good thing? The Prince of Swords (called the Knight of Swords in most decks) cautions against going after what you want at all costs. Yes, it’s good to have dogged ambition, but only when you’ve considered all the challenges and consequences first. Before making your move, examine all the variables. What will you gain? What could you lose? Will you neglect those around you in pursuit of your goals? Understanding the fine line between determination and obsession could prevent you from potential headaches down the road.

Virgo

10 of Swords

The Ten of Swords acknowledges you are going through a painful time right now. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be that you’re currently experiencing a period of things crashing down on you. These types of experiences are never pleasant to go through, but this week you’re called to focus on the new beginning that this ending can make way for. Even though you may feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, take solace in the fact that there’s nowhere else to go but up. Remember, obstacles can be opportunities in disguise.

Libra

Knight of Wands

The Prince of Staves—also called the Knight of Wands—is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Scorpio

2 of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The Two of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life.

Sagittarius

7 of Wands

The Seven of Staves (AKA the Seven of Wands) is urging you to stand your ground this week. Receiving this card indicates you’re experiencing some kind of opposition or roadblock in your life right now. Your initial instinct may be to retreat, giving into whatever challenge is standing in your way. However, it’s important to stand up for what you believe. Setbacks are inevitable, but giving up is not. Put on your emotional armor and draw upon your courage and inner strength as you tackle this obstacle, because you’ll eventually overcome it.

Capricorn

The Moon

Fear could get the best of you! The Moon card indicates that lingering hang-ups from a past experience might creep up this week, flooding you with memories you’d just as soon forget. This could be something you tried to stuff down into your subconscious, hoping it would work itself out over time. Instead of attempting to ignore the issue, choose to bring it out of the shadows and heal yourself. It might be painful at first, but keep in mind that the burden you’ve been carrying has also hurt you over time.

Aquarius

10 of Pentacles

Pisces

Justice

Are your beliefs aligned with your actions in the world? Have you been making choices that reflect your highest self? These are the questions the Justice card wants you to reflect upon this week. This is especially important if you’re facing a major decision right now. What you do could have a long-lasting impact—either positive or negative—on both you and the people around you. Connect with your intuition and allow it to be the compass that leads you down the right path. Doing this will help you avoid unintended consequences down the road.

