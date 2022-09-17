Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

Temperance

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you should let go of your need for control and surrender to the universe. Temperance is a card of balance and moderation. Receiving this card signifies a need to keep a more go-with-the-flow attitude, practicing patience and adaptability as best you can. Perhaps you’ve been resisting a change in your life or letting a stressful situation get the best of you. If this is the case, change your approach this week. Allow things to slide off your back instead of meeting them with resistance. By finding your inner balance, you set yourself up to find your outer balance once again.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

9 of Pentacles

This week the 9 of Pentacles is inviting you to savor the fruits of your labor. You’ve been putting your blood, sweat, and tears into your goals, and you are now seeing deserved success as a result of your efforts. This is the time to take advantage of the material comfort you’ve created for yourself. So, go ahead and book a luxurious spa package. Take yourself on a trip. Buy that expensive bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing. You’ve more than earned the right to splurge!

Taurus

The Moon

Don’t let fear get the best of you! The Moon indicates that lingering hang-ups from a past experience could creep up this week, flooding you with memories you’d just as soon forget. This could be something you tried to stuff down into your subconscious, hoping it would work itself out over time. Instead of attempting to ignore the issue, choose to bring it out of the shadows and heal yourself. It might be painful at first, but keep in mind that the burden you’ve been carrying has also hurt you over time.

Gemini

The Hermit

It’s time to take a break from your everyday life! The Hermit is indicating that you may have a need to withdraw and reflect this week. It could be that you’ve been immersed in many new experiences or spent much of your time recently socializing. Now it is necessary to go for a walk in the forest, take a long bath, book a weekend getaway, or anything else that helps you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner world. Recharging your spiritual batteries will help you re-emerge with a renewed perspective.

Cancer

10 of Swords

The 10 of Swords acknowledges you are going through a painful time right now. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or maybe you’ve been experiencing a period of things crashing down on you. These types of experiences are never pleasant to go through, but this week you’re being called to focus on the new beginning that this ending can make way for. Even though you may feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, take solace in the fact that there’s nowhere else to go but up. Remember, obstacles can be opportunities in disguise.

Leo

5 of Pentacles

The 5 of Pentacles acknowledges that you’ve fallen on hard times recently. Have you suffered a job loss? Are finances not flowing as easily as you’d like them to? These kinds of struggles don’t just take a toll on your pocketbook, they can also become an emotional, mental, and spiritual burden as well. Don’t shoulder the weight of the world by yourself. This week you’re being encouraged to call out to your friends and family for help. All difficult periods pass eventually, but they pass much more easily when you have support.

Virgo

3 of Pentacles

The 3 of Pentacles wants to acknowledge that you’re on the right track! Are you working toward something new right now? This card is encouraging you to keep going. Regardless of how grandiose this idea is, you have the skills and capabilities to make it happen. This week is the time to do your homework and prepare, creating a comprehensive plan if you don’t have one already. And don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help—teamwork could take you further than you expected.

Libra

Queen of Swords

Get ready to sit high upon your throne this week! The Queen of Swords is incredibly perceptive, embodying an intellectual sharpness and maturity that helps her tune out the noise of emotion and outside opinion. You could be facing a decision now or in the near future, and this card is serving as a reminder to rely on your logic and to look at all the facts before proceeding. You have an abundance of experience and wisdom that you can draw upon, so make sure to utilize it.

Scorpio

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Sagittarius

The Emperor

The Emperor is encouraging you to have total ownership of your true power! Your life experiences have helped you gain valuable wisdom and insight. How can you use this to help yourself? How can you use this to help others? This week you might be asked for guidance or advice from someone close to you—don’t shy away. Alternatively, you may be faced with a difficult personal decision. Don’t let yourself be overwhelmed! You now have the knowledge and perspective that will help you navigate either of these scenarios with positive results.

Capricorn

Queen of Pentacles

Someone is going to need a little extra TLC this week! The Queen of Pentacles is a true provider—she’s the one who makes sure everyone is fed, the home is tidy, and the bills are paid on time. She goes out of her way to give time and attention to her loved ones. This card is a signal that someone may need more support than usual. Is someone you know struggling, or is it you who could use a shoulder to lean on? If you are feeling in over your head, don’t be afraid to seek out help. Resources are out there, and it’s OK to ask for what you need.

Aquarius

2 of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life, or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out your priorities. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life.

Pisces

Judgment

You could be on the verge of a decision that will have a long-lasting impact! You’ve been at this crossroads for a while, unsure of which path to go down. The Judgement card knows the best choices come from the perfect blending of head and heart. This will require you to look to your past for tangible lessons you’ve learned, but you must also connect with your inner self and listen to what your intuition is trying to tell you. This is the week to make your decision—and you already have everything you need to do so.

