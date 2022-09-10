Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Live A Little, So Don’t Be Afraid To Treat Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 12 to 18 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

4 of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you may need to slow down, at least for a little while. After all, it happens to be the 4 of Pentacles. This card wants you to focus on your relationship with money this week. Are you saving your money, while also still indulging in life’s little luxuries? Or are you hoarding every penny you have because you’re afraid you’re going to lose everything? Examine what is driving this mindset. Don’t allow your feelings around finances to distract you from effectively managing your wealth and setting yourself up for long-term success. You can have fun now without risking your future security.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Lovers

You could be facing a major decision this week! This situation may be presenting a moral dilemma for you, and The Lovers card represents the need to become clearer on what your values and beliefs are before determining how to proceed. Do you feel compelled to go a certain direction based on fears or feelings of guilt? Don’t let those things become motivating factors. Instead, try to understand that every action has a reaction and decisions such as these are never easy. Stay true to yourself—you can’t go wrong.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For September 2022

Taurus

8 of Wands

The 8 of Wands represents high energy and forward momentum, signaling a time of getting things done and making things happen. You might feel as though a lot is coming at you this week, and it could be difficult to figure out what needs the most attention. Combat these distractions by homing in on a single goal and removing any distractions. By using this energy to your advantage, you will turn this time into a period of great productivity and progress.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For September 2022

Gemini

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time to stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring!

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For September 2022

Cancer

Page of Cups

Keep an open heart and an open mind this week! The Page of Cups is urging you to go back to a time in your life when you were more childlike, more fearless, more idealistic. It could be that past or recent circumstances have made you cynical and closed off as a way to shield yourself from getting hurt. While this approach can certainly help you avoid more pain, it may also prevent you from experiencing life’s pleasures. Don’t let your past dictate your future in this way. Learn to trust again.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For September 2022

Leo

The Hanged Man

Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate that a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternatively, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to, and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being called to let go of them once and for all.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For September 2022

Virgo

5 of Swords

You’re being encouraged to choose your battles wisely this week. The 5 of Swords signals that a conflict is currently brewing in a particular area of your life, and a confrontation could take place soon. When it does, you may be tempted to win the argument at all costs—but have you considered the true nature of those costs? In your attempt to prove you’re right, you may say or do things you regret later, as well as sabotage your relationship with the other person (or people). Before going to battle, consider how winning in the moment could lead to a long-term loss.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For September 2022

Libra

Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is: can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome—but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For September 2022

Scorpio

8 of Swords

The 8 of Swords is indicating that you are feeling trapped right now, believing there isn’t a way out of your current circumstances. This week you’re being called to question whether you’re truly stuck—or if you’re simply in a prison of your own design. Insecurity, fear, and doubt are often feelings that keep us in situations far longer than necessary. Examine this matter more closely. You may find that the limitations that have been holding you back this entire time are actually self-imposed.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For September 2022

Sagittarius

The Fool

You could find yourself approaching the finish line this week! The 9 of Wands recognizes the persistence and dedication you’ve put into a personal goal. Your initial desires and ideas were planted and have grown, and you are so close to finally reaching your destination. While the road may have been long and weary at times, this is no time to give up! Resilience is your greatest asset right now, so put on your battle armor and keep moving forward, no matter what life may throw your way.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For September 2022

Capricorn

9 of Wands

You could find yourself approaching the finish line this week! The 9 of Wands recognizes the persistence and dedication you’ve put into a personal goal. Your initial desires and ideas were planted and have grown, and you are so close to finally reaching your destination. While the road may have been long and weary at times, this is no time to give up! Resilience is your greatest asset right now, so put on your battle armor and keep moving forward, no matter what life may throw your way.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For September 2022

Aquarius

The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! This card represents abundance, optimism, success, and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous period, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn—and dawn has arrived! Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity—you’ve earned it.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For September 2022

Pisces

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. If you give yourself the opportunity to view this dilemma through a more objective lens, the way forward will become clear.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For September 2022