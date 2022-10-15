Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Party, But There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Fun

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 17 to October 23 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

The Devil

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you may be overindulging (because it happens to be the Devil). The line between pleasure and pain is razor thin! The Devil represents your habits, temptations, and vices—all the things that activate your shadow side and lead you away from your true self. You’re being called to examine whether short-term gratification is creating a long-term problem. This week, consider your actions. Are you truly in control? Are these behavior patterns healthy? What are the benefits besides temporary satisfaction? If you’ve been going overboard, now is the time to pull back before you veer too far off course.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Hermit

It’s time to take a break from your everyday life! The Hermit is indicating that you may have a need to withdraw and reflect this week. It could be that you’ve been immersed in many new experiences or spent much of your time recently socializing. Now it is necessary to go for a walk in the forest, take a long bath, book a weekend getaway, or do something else that helps you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner world. Recharging your spiritual batteries will help you re-emerge with a renewed perspective.

Taurus

The Chariot

The Chariot is a card that encourages willpower, action, and self-control. This week, you’re being asked to step into your power and bravely take the reins as you propel yourself toward a goal you have. This is no time to passively wait for good things to happen to you. This card knows that anything worth having requires hard work and discipline. By strapping on your emotional and mental armor, you allow yourself to charge into your future, undeterred by whatever obstacles pop up along the way.

Gemini

Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is, can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome—but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum.

Cancer

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament.

Leo

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time to stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring!

Virgo

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Libra

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence— emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Scorpio

7 of Cups

Have you felt like you’re juggling too many things at once? This week, the 7 of Cups recognizes you have many competing priorities, and while it’s noble to lend your energy to so many different things, it has proved impossible to give the right amount of attention to any one of them. As a result, one or more of those areas have suffered. Choice can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Now is the time to figure out where your time and energy is best spent.

Sagittarius

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Capricorn

The Hanged Man

Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternatively, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative past patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to, and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being encouraged to let go of them once and for all

Aquarius

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Pisces

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, giving you greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are.

