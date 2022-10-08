Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Card Of The Week

Ace of Pentacles

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you’re making meaningful career moves and solid financial decisions, because it’s the Ace of Pentacles. The Ace of Pentacles is signaling that an abundance of new opportunities in your material world is emerging for you this week. Have you been feeling stalled in your career? Has an investment not paid off the way you thought it would? Have you been unable to make money from an idea you had? That could all change now! Keep your eyes and ears peeled as a new beginning in any of these areas could be just around the corner. Whether you decide to take advantage of it is up to you, but the option is certainly there.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Magician

You’re being encouraged to tap into your potential this week! The Magician is recognizing that the entire world is at your fingertips because you have everything needed to get what you want. This week you are being called to align this powerful source of inner magic with your goals—anything can truly happen! Looking for a new job? Trying to form a romantic connection? Trying to improve your cash flow? Don’t be afraid to go for it, because you are a manifestation machine right now!

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For October 2022

Taurus

The Empress

Receiving The Empress card signals that this week is about receiving the gifts that are all around you. It’s easy to get caught up in the frenzied pace of everyday life, but now you’re being urged to stop, slow down, and connect with your senses. Eat a nice meal. Stop and smell the flowers. Breathe in fresh forest air. By grounding yourself in this way, you open yourself up to seeing, smelling, hearing, touching, tasting, and truly experiencing all of life’s greatest rewards.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For October 2022

Gemini

10 of Swords

The 10 of Swords acknowledges you are going through a painful time right now. Perhaps you’ve been betrayed, or it could be that you’re experiencing a period of things crashing down on you. These types of experiences are never pleasant to go through, but this week you’re being called to focus on the new beginning that this ending can make way for. Even though you may feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, take solace in the fact that there’s nowhere else to go but up. Remember, obstacles can be opportunities in disguise.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For October 2022

Cancer

The Sun

The Sun is truly shining down on you this week! This card represents abundance, optimism, success, and the warmth of a happy time in your life. It may be that you’ve been going through a tumultuous time in your life, feeling as though there wasn’t an end in sight. Well, it’s always darkest before the dawn—and dawn has arrived! Through these obstacles you’ve learned a lot about yourself and have gained confidence from knowing that you can weather any storm. Enjoy this period of positivity because you’ve earned it.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Leo

2 of Swords

The 2 of Swords indicates you could be experiencing a bout of indecision at this time. In fact, you may be so unsure of how to proceed that you’ve actively been putting off facing this matter. This week you’re being reminded that no matter how much you try to avoid this situation, it won’t simply go away. Instead of focusing on the consequences of making the wrong decision, consider what might happen if you don’t make a decision at all. Inaction can often lead to greater issues down the road.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For October 2022

Virgo

9 of Swords

The 9 of Swords indicates that you are suffering from some kind of loss or disappointment right now. This could have been something you saw coming, or it could have been something sudden and unexpected. Regardless, this stress has been weighing on you, possibly making you feel as though you’ll never recover from this situation. Take the time necessary to grieve and heal, keeping in mind that although what you’re going through is tremendously difficult, you can move on and grow from this experience.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For October 2022

Libra

King of Pentacles

Success is within your grasp! The King of Pentacles is indicating you’ve got what it takes to create financial abundance in your life, and now you just need to move forward with whatever ideas you may have been contemplating. Have you been considering starting a new business venture or investment of some kind? This could be the signal you’ve been waiting for to go for it—but don’t just charge ahead. Coming up with a plan and getting all your ducks in a row will ensure you see the most fruitful outcome possible.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For October 2022

Scorpio

The Lovers

You could be facing a major decision this week! This situation may be presenting a moral dilemma for you, and The Lovers card represents the need to develop greater clarity on what your values and beliefs are before determining how to proceed. Do you feel compelled to go a certain direction based on fears or feelings of guilt? Don’t let those things become motivating factors. Instead, try to understand that every action has a reaction and decisions such as these are never easy. Stay true to yourself—you can’t go wrong.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For October 2022

Sagittarius

The Fool

This week could be all about new beginnings for you! The Fool represents the start of a journey and embracing the unknown. If you’ve been wanting to move in a brand-new direction, this is your signal from the universe to finally go for it! Yes, exploring uncharted territory can be scary. It’s always so much easier to stick with what you know. However, your safety zone is not where the greatest growth and fulfillment happens. Throw out the road map and take a leap of faith. You could end up somewhere better than you expected to.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For October 2022

Capricorn

8 of Wands

The 8 of Wands represents high energy and forward momentum, signaling a time of getting things done and making things happen. You might feel as though a lot is coming at you this week, and it could become difficult to figure out what you should pay attention to. Combat these distractions by homing in on a single goal and removing any distractions so you can focus on it. By using this energy to your advantage, you will turn this into a period of great productivity and progress.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For October 2022

Aquarius

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands is an impulsive card, indicating feelings of restlessness that can lead to turbulence in your life. This week, you’re being asked to look at a decision you’re facing and consider the consequences of acting in haste. You may have been ready to choose which path to take, but perhaps you should take a second look before you leap. This isn’t an easy thing to do when you’re excited about something, but this card serves as a reminder that a well-laid plan makes for long-term success.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For October 2022

Pisces

4 of Swords

Rest, reflect, and recover. That is the message the 4 of Swords has for you this week. You may have faced a difficult situation recently, such as the loss of a job, the ending of a relationship, or issues related to money. This matter took a lot out of you, and now you might be feeling mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually drained. Take some time to recuperate and recharge. It’s important to give yourself this opportunity to reactivate yourself—it helps you go back into the world with a rejuvenated spirit and a new perspective.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For October 2022